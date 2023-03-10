Filming on Emmerdale has been suddenly cancelled following heavy snowfall on the soap’s set.

The soap, which is filmed in Leeds, was struck by heavy snow from Storm Larissa.

Breaking news has emerged from the Emmerdale set – that filming has been cancelled due to ‘road accessibility’ issues.

Set closed down due to heavy snow

The show set was first hit with heavy snow yesterday, but the cast continued filming throughout.

However, it was unable to do so today.

A representative from the show told MailOnline: “Due to the weather and road accessibility all Emmerdale filming units have been cancelled today.”

How did the show’s stars react to an unexpected day off work?

Nicky and Gabby actors Lewis Cope and Rosie Bentham have both shared pics of the snow (Credit: ITV)

Soap stars react to village storm

Actor Lewis Cope, who plays nanny Nicky, shared a snap of the snow-dusted set in an Instagram story yesterday.

So too, did actress Rosie Bentham, who plays Gabby Thomas – along with the caption ‘chilly.’

Since then, the situation has worsened, and the cast were informed that filming had been cancelled.

“Filming on Emmerdale cancelled today due to the snow. Look out Leeds. We’re all going sledging!” wrote Nick Miles, who plays Jimmy King on the soap.

Filming on Emmerdale cancelled today due to the snow. Look out Leeds. We’re all going sledging! — Nick Miles 💙 (@Nick_Miles_) March 10, 2023

Thankfully, the bad weather won’t effect tonight’s episode – as the soap is filmed months in advance.

But what is happening on Emmerdale tonight?

Tonight’s episode will focus entirely on the show’s male characters (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Lock-in at the Woolpack

Tonight’s episode of Emmerdale will be an all-time first for the show.

It will focus entirely on its male characters as they stage a lock-in at the Woolpack.

Shutting themselves in for the evening, the men use the occasion to talk about their problems and feelings.

As they reminisce on old childhood nicknames, heartbreak and worries, the show hopes to raise awareness of men’s mental health.

But will troubled Paddy join his friends and neighbours at the Woolpack?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

