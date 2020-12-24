Emmerdale viewers were left in stitches as Marlon made a mistake on Paddy and Chas’s wedding invites.

Over the last few weeks, Paddy has been planning a surprise Christmas Day wedding for Chas.

However recently Marlon and Paddy realised they hadn’t sent out the wedding invites.

Paddy realised the error (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, December 23) Marlon was proud that he managed to get the print shop to do the wedding invitations.

As Paddy read out the invites, he realised that were a hilarious spelling error.

The invites said: “Chas and Paddy are getting wed, so please join the happy couple as they exchange cows on Christmas Day.”

Realising the error, Marlon’s face dropped. He said it was meant to read “exchange vows.”

Marlon blamed it on autocorrect and explained he thought the shop would proof read.

However viewers found the blunder hilarious.

Emmerdale: What’s next for Marlon and Paddy?

This week Paddy is stressed following the marquee company cancelling his reservations.

Paddy and Marlon are comedy gold.

However Marlon arrives with a back up plan to hold the wedding reception in the beer garden.

Marlon and Aaron are relieved when Leyla agrees to help them. A giddy Marlon and Paddy rehearse the wedding reception.

Will the wedding go ahead? Will Chas ruin it? (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile in the Woolpack an intense row breaks out when Chas tries to make Charity see that she’s neglecting Noah.

Later Charity overhears wedding talk at the church. She is left angry and hurt when she hears the team remark how grateful they are that she’s not been invited.

As the Dingles work at keeping the surprise wedding a secret from Chas, will Charity spoil their hard work? Will the wedding go ahead?

For Christmas week Emmerdale will air on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 7pm. Christmas Eve will be an hour long special at 6.45 and Christmas Day will also be an hour long episode at 6.30 on ITV.

