Emmerdale: Victoria to accuse Meena of trying to kill her?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal someone is arrested, but who is it?

In this week’s scenes, Victoria ended up falling into the river and went over the waterfall.

She was found unconscious at the bottom of the waterfall by Meena. Instead of helping, Meena tried to drown Vic for ‘stealing’ her boyfriend, David.

Meena tried to drown Victoria (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Meena tried to drown Victoria

As Meena tried to drown Victoria, she was being watched by Andrea.

Eventually David came along and Meena said she was trying to help Victoria. As David and Meena dragged Victoria out of the water, Meena noticed Andrea on top of the waterfall.

Soon Billy came along and performed CPR on Victoria, saving her.

Victoria was taken to hospital, however it looked like she could be in danger of secondary drowning, as she had fluid in her lungs.

Victoria was taken to hospital (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Meena set off to find out what Andrea knew. However when Andrea confronted the nurse, Meena chased her into the maze.

Andrea said to Meena that Victoria would tell the police what happened. But Meena was adamant she wouldn’t remember anything.

Meena proceeded to bash Andrea’s head against wooden steps and leave her in the maze, which caught fire.

Meena killed Andrea (Credit: ITV)

In tonight’s episode (Friday, October 22) Victoria woke up in hospital. Meanwhile it was revealed to viewers that a camera captured Meena trying to drown the chef.

Will Vic remember anything?

Emmerdale spoilers: An arrest is made

In next week’s scenes DS Rogers, who is investigating what happened on the survival challenge, begins asking questions.

Soon a finger is pointed and an arrest is made. Who is arrested? Will Victoria remember what happened?

