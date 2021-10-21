Time for Kelvin Fletcher to return to Emmerdale as he admits battle to find work

Kelvin Fletcher has admitted that he’s struggling to find work, after being turned down from several jobs.

The 37-year-old actor, who previously starred as Andy Sugden in Emmerdale, shared his struggles on social media with fans.

But is about time that Kelvin returns back to the ITV soap? We think so!

Kelvin Fletcher has revealed that he’s struggling to find work (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kelvin Fletcher opens up on career struggles

The actor updated fans on Instagram Live, after facing a series of setbacks.

He said: “A friend of mine, an actress, just messaged me and said, ‘I can’t even get a [bleeping] self-tape.’ So I know how frustrating those little selfies are, because I’ve been that person thinking, ‘Are they even working now.’

“Let me tell you, I’ve had about 10 nos in these last few months.”

I’ve had about 10 nos in these last few months

However, Kelvin admitted that he’s determined to carry on working.

The star added: “So, keep the faith. Patience is key, as I always say. It’s only a little gig, so don’t be getting too bothered.

“For all those out there who, like me, are sick of hearing the nos, I’m sure I’m going to get a lot more nos after this one.

Kelvin as Andy Sugden in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

“But I’m enjoying this while it is. Thus, the obligatory trailer selfie. It’s obviously [bleeped] off quite a few people – enjoy!”

Despite the setbacks, Kelvin has had plenty of success in recent years.

The star was previously crowned winner of Strictly Come Dancing in 2019.

Read more: Emmerdale fans all making the same joke as Victoria heads over the waterfall

Kelvin won the show alongside professional Oti Mabuse.

Meanwhile, he also appeared in Death In Paradise as a guest star earlier this year.

Kelvin briefly joined the cast for the tenth anniversary of the show.

Kelvin won Strictly alongside Oti Mabuse in 2019 (Credit: BBC)

Is it time for Kelvin to go back to Emmerdale?

Most definitely!

While Kelvin isn’t having the best of luck finding work, we’re pretty sure Emmerdale would welcome him back with open arms.

During his two decades in the village, his character had a turbulent love life. He also ended up having two children, Sarah and Jack, with Debbie Dingle.

However, Andy fled the village in 2016 when Chrissie White tried to set him up for shooting her father Lawrence.

Andy’s brother and Chrissie’s ex-husband, Robert, helped his brother escape by providing him with a passport, putting their lifelong feud behind them.

But as anything goes in world of soaps, it wouldn’t be completely out of the question for his character to return.

Take Lisa Riley for example, who returned to the soap as Mandy Dingle in 2019.

The actress made her comeback 18 years after initially departing.

Since then, Mandy has been involved in some of the show’s biggest storylines – and the same could go for Kelvin!

Read more: Emmerdale: Is Andrea dead after being chased by Meena?

Plus, we wouldn’t mind a little eye candy in the village.

But what has Kelvin said about returning?

Last year, the actor ruled out a return to the soap during an appearance on Lorraine.

The actor previously ruled out a return (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He said: “I’ve grown up on the show, I went through my adolescence in the show, in front of the nation if you like, so it’s still got a very much, very warm place in my heart.

“But for me as an actor I still consider myself a young actor, dare I say it, and I’ve got huge ambitions and dreams and I want to try and chase those and TV drama and film is where I want to be.”

Maybe it’s about time that Kelvin simply faces up to it and returns to the village.

It’s definitely one place he won’t get regretted from!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.