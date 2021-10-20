Emmerdale fans all making the same joke as Victoria heads over the waterfall

Emmerdale viewers watched in horror last night as Victoria Sugden plunged over the edge of a waterfall.

She was taking part in the survival challenge organised by Priya and Ellis and things had gone horribly wrong.

But as she cascaded over the edge of a waterfall to her fate, fans began joking about having seen Victoria Falls.

What is Victoria Falls?

This is Emmerdale’s version of Victoria Falls, not Africa’s (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale fans baffled by where Kim Tate has been hiding her waterfall

Victoria Falls is a famous waterfall in southern Africa. It’s located on the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe.

As Emmerdale’s Vic plummeted over the waterfall, fans couldn’t help but make the obvious joke about it.

Many viewers simply commented: “Victoria Falls,” with laughing emojis.

One added it was a “good view of Victoria Falls” and another laughed: “David got to see Victoria Falls then…”

A third suggested they rename Emmerdale’s waterfall after Victoria!

David got to see Victoria falls then… 👀 #emmerdale — B (@BeckyNCKFan) October 19, 2021

Does Victoria die in Emmerdale?

Victoria and David are fighting for life (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale fans beg show not to kill off Victoria

After falling off the broken rope bridge, Victoria and David were dragged by the current down river.

They managed to get to safety and cling to a rock, but as Victoria screamed: “I thought we were going to die!” she had no idea what was coming next.

She couldn’t hold on – and David lost his grip on her too – and she went flying down the rapids and over the waterfall.

Her screams faded out as the credits rolled – but has she died?

Tonight (Wednesday, October 20) murderous Meena just needs to make sure Vic is properly a goner and so she holds her lifeless body under the water.

But Meena is spotted by someone and is forced to give chase to keep her secret safe.

Has she held Victoria under water long enough to seal her fate? Or will Victoria live to tell the tale?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

What do you think of these latest Emmerdale spoilers? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!