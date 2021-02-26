Emmerdale character Tracy gave birth to a baby girl in last night’s episode (Thursday, February 25) and fans are all making the same joke.

In last night’s double bill of the ITV soap Tracy went into labour. Cain and Nate rushed her to hospital.

At the hospital, Nate was unsure of how to help Tracy. But after a talk from Cain, he went in and was able to see the birth of his daughter.

Frankie is Tracy and Nate’s daughter (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Where has Faith been in Emmerdale? Sally Dexter reveals all

Emmerdale Tracy: Fans make the same joke about the baby

However after the baby, who they named Frankie, was born, fans all started to make the same joke – that Frankie was very clean considering she had just been born.

Got to love a soap birth, give birth, one second later hold clean baby 😂 #Emmerdale — Just Me (@UndecidedMs) February 25, 2021

The baby’s just crowning to one tiny push and baby is out and clean as a whistle 🤣 #Emmerdale — x.NJW.x (@niki_willett) February 25, 2021

Tracy gives birth to a clean baby with eyes open and her make-up still looks perfect 😆 #Emmerdale — Paul Greig (@PaulGreig1969) February 25, 2021

Most realistic birth ever! Th completely clean baby really sells it👀….#Emmerdale — Sammie 🦄 (@InYourEverglow) February 25, 2021

That baby was born clean 😂 #emmerdale — 𝓛𝓮𝔁𝓲𝓮 (@LexieAshmore) February 25, 2021

Emmerdale: Faith’s return

Last night’s Emmerdale was full of drama as not only did the Dingle family welcome baby Frankie, but Cain and Chas’s mum Faith returned to the village.

That baby was born clean.

Cain told Faith to leave Emmerdale in October 2019 when he realised she kept his son Nate a secret from him for nearly 30 years.

Faith is back (Credit: ITV)

However in last night’s scenes Moira was shocked to see her mother-in-law outside of a hotel.

Although Faith made a quick escape in a hearse, Moira later found her on the outskirts of the village, hiding the hearse in the trees.

Faith later came back to Butler’s farm with Moira. But when Cain returned from the hospital, he was furious to see his mum and demanded she leave.

What’s next for Faith?

In tonight’s scenes (Friday, February 26) Faith goes to see Chas and she admits to her mum that she missed her.

Soon Cain and Faith are at loggerheads over whether she can stay. They decide there’s only one thing for it – A Dingle Court.

Will Faith be allowed to stay? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who plays Nate Robinson in Emmerdale and who are his parents?

Next week Faith overhears Chas and Paddy discussing whether it’s really a good idea for Faith to stay considering she’s already causing so much misery.

Later Moira catches her trying to sneak away from the village without saying goodbye. Can Moira convince her to stay?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story