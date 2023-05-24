Stars of Emmerdale have rushed to congratulate actress Paige Sandhu as she revealed her latest role on Instagram today. The star, who played Meena Jutla on the soap, announced that she will be starring in the upcoming feature film Lioness.

Overjoyed for their former co-star’s success, members of the Emmerdale cast took to the comments beneath her post to congratulate Paige on the role. The film is Paige’s first major acting gig since leaving the soap in 2022.

Paige played serial killer Meena Jutla (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale star Paige Sandhu reveals newest acting role

Writing in an Instagram post, Paige shared details of the film. “I am so incredibly humbled and honoured to be announcing Lioness. To say this part, this story, this cast and crew is a dream come true would be doing it a disservice – I am so blown away by this incredible story and cannot wait for the world to learn about Princess Sophia Duleep Singh.”

She continued: “Granddaughter of the Lion of Punjab, youngest daughter of the deposed Maharajah Duleep Singh and goddaughter to Queen Victoria, her life, the people she helped and her work as a suffragette is truly amazing.”

Emmerdale stars rush to congratulate Paige on her success

Following her announcement, Paige’s former Emmerdale co-stars took to the comments to congratulate her on the role.

“Amazingggggg congratulations lovely can’t wait to see it! you will be fantastic and what a world away from Meena hey ha well done mate xx,” said Ash Palmisciano, who plays Matty Barton on the soap.

“Fantastic news!” wrote Michelle Hardwick, who plays vet Vanessa.

“Well this is just thrilling news. Whooooop!” agreed Marlon Dingle actor Mark Charnock.

Meena was popular among fans of the show (Credit: ITV)

Who did Paige Sandhu play on Emmerdale… and will Meena be back?

Paige played serial killer Meena Jutla, sister of Manpreet and David’s ex. In her time on the ITV soap, Meena killed four people – and tried to murder her own sister.

After news of her killing spree became public knowledge, Meena was arrested and stood trial for her crimes. Meena is currently in prison, but has not been forgotten by her fans – many of whom still hope for her return. But, with Paige’s film success, it seems that they may be waiting for some time!

