Emmerdale fans beg soap bosses to bring Meena back: ‘It’s not been the same without her’

Emmerdale fans have begged soap bosses to bring Meena Jutla back. As the long-running soap prepares for its 50th anniversary, fans have clamoured for a return of serial killer Meena.

Meena first appeared on Emmerdale in 2020, as Manpreet’s younger sister and the village nurse.

However, Meena’s innocent looks and upstanding job hid a terrible secret: she was actually a ruthless serial killer.

As she embarked on a killing spree across the Dales, Meena emerged as one of the show’s most memorable – and most dangerous – villains.

Before being apprehended, Meena attempted to kill her own sister (Credit: ITV)

The fans beg for Meena’s return

Kidnapping her own sister and shooting Leyla Cavanagh, no-one was safe from her warpath.

She was caught and stood trial, and ultimately sentenced to 75 years imprisonment for her crimes.

And now, as the show approaches its 50th anniversary, fans have begged that Meena be a part of it all.

“I want her back, she was brilliant,” one fan said, via Entertainment Daily’s social media page.

“Please bring her back, she was fab and it’s not been the same without her,” another agreed.

And another said, “Love it, she is great hope she comes back.”

Others chimed in to voice their appreciation for the serial killer, with many suggesting that she would give the show a boost.

“Yes! Bring her back! The show needs spicing up!” one of Meena’s fans agreed.

“Please bring her back, she’s been the best baddie I’ve liked!” said another.

Meena was caught and is serving a 75-year prison sentence for her crimes (Credit: ITV)

Will Meena return to Emmerdale?

With the show gearing up for its 50th anniversary, a number of old faces are already returning to the Dales.

Paige Sandhu, who plays Meena, recently teased a possible return for the event.

Could Meena return to the show to resume her killing spree?

The fans are certainly hoping so.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV.

Are you hoping to see Meena return to the show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!