Emmerdale star Zoe Henry looks unrecognisable in a throwback photo with co-star Reece Dinsdale.

The actress, 48, is best known for playing vet Rhona Goskirk in the ITV soap.

But she has had a long and varied career – including roles opposite some of her Emmerdale pals.

And she looks unrecognisable in a shot shared by Reece from drama Conviction.

Emmerdale star Zoe Henry unrecognisable in Conviction

Conviction was a BBC crime drama that ran in 2004.

Zoe played Beth, a lawyer from a police family who helped hunt down a killer.

Her co-star Reece played a cop who was hunting the murderer.

And in the picture both can be seen posing for the show.

Reece, who played villain Paul Ashdale in the soap until earlier this year, posted the snap on social media.

He tagged Zoe in it, writing: “#Conviction with the delightful @ZoeHenry03. 2004.”

Zoe was blown away by the throwback, replying: “We look SO young here Reece, but what a job!!! I’m 31 here, and pregnant with Violet. My GOODNESS me.”

Reece called it “the very best of jobs” and both stars said it was there “favourite ever job”.

What did fans say about the Emmerdale throwback?

Fans loved the throwback and demanded the show as given a new airing on streaming services.

“Cracking series,” said one adding: “Needs a Britbox return.”

Another replied: “Omg have to track this down and watch it!”

“Beautiful photo of beautiful people,” said another.

Zoe Henry plays Rhona Goskirk in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

What is Rhona up to on Emmerdale?

Zoe’s character Rhona Goskirk is in her own legal troubles in the soap.

She ended up arrested after accidentally striking Brenda Walker and knocking her to the ground.

In a recent interview, Zoe spoke about Rhona and Brenda’s altercation.

When asked if Rhona meant to be aggressive with Brenda, Zoe said: “No she doesn’t mean to do that at all.

“It’s the heat of the moment and in Rhona’s defence, if there is such a thing, Brenda doesn’t take it particularly well and does that typical mum thing which any parent will know, ‘my child wouldn’t do that.’

“And I think that just absolutely ignites Rhona’s anger even more and she thinks ‘how can you not see it?’

“So she’s not very well behaved, Rhona, in that scene.”

