Emmerdale star Samantha Giles vying for world record this weekend

Emmerdale star, Samantha Giles, is attempting to break a world record this weekend as she joins others in a gathering of witches.

Samantha claims that she is a real-life witch and it hoping to break the record for the largest gathering of witches.

But will she succeed?

Samantha’s a witch (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Samantha Giles and witchcraft

Samantha Giles is not one to shy away from claims that she’s a real witch.

She often shares her experience of witchcraft on social media and online.

In an interview on This Morning, she said: “I follow Wicca and I do spells sometimes and I make spells for other people.”

Explaining Wicca further she elaborated: “Wicca – it’s like a religion in one way, it’s a following so it’s mostly about nature and following the natural cycle of the Earth.”

You need not fear thought, Samantha claims to be a white witch that focuses on doing good rather than evil.

She managed to use crystals and spells to attract her husband to her, performing love spells.

Samantha also helps her friends with attracting positive things into their lives.

Do you want to be a record breaker? then come along on saturday 17th September to Barrowford Park where I will be joining @PendlesideHosp for a very special Witch Festival where we hope to break the world record for the largest gathering of people dressed as witches! 1/2 pic.twitter.com/XgpuuzHJTU — Samantha Giles (@sammeegiles) September 1, 2022

Samantha’s attempt to break a world record

This weekend, Samantha will join other witches in an attempt to break the world record for the largest gathering of witches.

Taking to Twitter she shared a picture of herself in a witch’s outfit, asking people to join her: “Do you want to be a record breaker? Then come along on Saturday 17th September to Barrowford Park where I will be joining Pendleside Hospice for a very special Witch Festival where we hope to break the world record for the largest gathering of people dressed as witches!”

The gathering will take place on Pendle Hill in Lancashire and will see everyone dressed up in a witch outfit.

The hill is an especially important place for witches to gather on as it was location of the 1612 witch trials.

The event will not only hopefully see a world record be broken but will also help raise money for charity.

Metro.co.uk reported Samantha Giles’ excitement: “It would be wonderful for the world record to return to its rightful home in Pendle which is famous for its witches.”

Will Samantha be part of a record-breaking moment?

Bernice is unlucky in love (Credit: ITV)

What’s going on for Bernice in Emmerdale?

Unfortunately, it seems that Bernice is yet to try one of Samantha’s love spells.

Bernice has had her sights set on Rishi, but he stood her up on their date.

He later revealed that Bernice would be too much for him.

Next week, Bernice is seen comforting Liam but is soon shocked when he kisses her.

Later, she accidentally puts her foot in it and tells Leyla about the kiss.

Will Bernice ever be lucky in love?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!