Emmerdale star, Samantha Giles, has hinted during an interview on Loose Women today (Thursday February 2, 2023), that there may be a potential exit for Bernice on the horizon.

At the moment, Bernice is fully involved in a menopause storyline on the soap, but Samantha has now suggested that Bernice’s future in the Dales may be in jeopardy.

Is Bernice leaving Emmerdale?

Samantha joined the soap 25 years ago (Credit: ITV)

Samantha Giles hints at Emmerdale exit for Bernice

On today’s episode of Loose Women, Samantha Giles celebrated 25 years since she first appeared on the soap.

She spoke about being able to relate to Bernice as she too has started to go through the menopause in real life.

After then going on to speak about having supernatural powers, the Loose Women asked Samantha whether she wants to stay on Emmerdale for much longer.

Samantha explained that she was still enjoying her time on Emmerdale, 25 years later.

However she then revealed: “I never lost that feeling of wanting to go and do other things like the stage.”

She hinted that she’d be up for going back to starring in theatre productions.

Could this be teasing an exit for Bernice?

It looks as if Samantha is set to stay in the Dales for a while longer though as she shared her hopes for Bernice’s future.

She shared: “I’d quite like to see who this Charlie is, her ex-husband.”

“She’s had the longest relationship with him and yet we’ve never met him. It’s all been off screen.”

“So it would be quite interesting to see what he’s like, what the dynamic has been between them that has always brought them back together again.”

Is Samantha willing to stick around so that Bernice can rekindle her romance with her ex-husband?

Bernice wants to buy the B&B (Credit: ITV)

Bernice’s future in Emmerdale

Bernice has a lot going on right now.

She’s currently dealing with her menopause diagnosis.

Alongside this, she’s battling against her own sister, Nicola, to buy the B&B.

Will Bernice get to become the owner of the B&B and stick around in the Dales?

Or, will she start to look to a future away from the village?

