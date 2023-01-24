In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Nicola and Jimmy betray Bernice and Bob as they put an offer in on the B&B.

As Bernice and Bob struggle to raise the funds, Nicola and Jimmy make a rival offer.

Who will buy the B&B in Emmerdale spoilers?

Nicola encouraged Bernice to buy the B&B

Bernice was thrilled when Eric announced that he needed someone to run the B&B due to his decision to retire meaning that he could no longer run it himself.

She got to work on a vision board and asked Eric if she could be the new manager of the B&B.

Eric agreed.

However, later on, Bernice’s hopes and dreams were dashed when Eric revealed the job position would no longer be available.

He would be selling up instead.

This hit Bernice hard.

Nicola tried to cheer her up and suggested that she buy the B&B herself.

Teaming up with Bob as her new business partner, Bernice put an offer in on the B&B.

Nicola and Jimmy go head to head with Bernice and Bob (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Nicola betrays Bernice

Next week, Nicola goes behind Bernice’s back and sets out to make the B&B hers.

Bob struggles to raise the funds to buy the B&B and asks Nicola to buy his shares in the cafe but she refuses.

Bob worries when Eric tells him that he and Bernice only have three days to pay the deposit.

Trying to conjure up a solution, Bernice and Bob try to get Jimmy drunk so that he’ll persuade Nicola to buy Bob’s share in the café.

Nicola cottons on and gets her own back, calling Eric, deciding to buy the B&B herself.

Bernice is furious at Nicola’s betrayal.

Later on, Bob and Bernice are given a second chance when Eric allows Bob to place a higher offer on the B&B.

But, how will Bob get the cash to buy the B&B.

Who will become the owners of the B&B?

