Emmerdale star Reece Dinsdale has teased there will be a fourth victim in the upcoming stunt scenes.

In this week’s episodes, Jimmy King will end up crashing his truck after losing control on the road at speed and smash into farming buildings.

Meanwhile Mandy and Paul are preparing for their wedding. However viewers have seen Liv grow increasingly suspicious about Paul.

Jimmy will lose control of his vehicle (Credit: ITV)

This week, she ends up confronting him after figuring out the truth from Connor. But has she put herself in danger?

Emmerdale: Reece Dinsdale teases a fourth victim

Emmerdale has confirmed at least one character will be killed off, but are keeping tight-lipped on who.

Today (Monday, March 29) Reece Dinsdale, who plays Paul, appeared on This Morning to talk about the upcoming scenes.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: “The week is fantastically done.

“At the beginning you see three beds in the hospital, and if I’m correct, you don’t see who’s in the bed, but you might see who’s visiting the beds.

Reece has teased there will be a fourth victim (Credit: ITV)

“Then by the end of this week the stunt will come to a conclusion and I think a fourth member of the cast, well one of the characters anyway, is wheeled through as well.

“So we’ve got one of four that could meet their end.”

Bookies favourite odds

Bookies have started releasing their odds on who they think will pay.

Ladbrokes has released their odds on who they think will be killed off in the upcoming scenes.

The odds on Paul Ashdale are at 5/4.

Jessica O’Reilly of Ladbrokes said: “Emmerdale fans wouldn’t be too sad to see Paul exit the show, and the odds suggest his downfall may result in his death.”

Bookies have released odds on who they think will die (Credit: ITV)

Other characters on the list are Jimmy King with 2/1 odds, Nicola King and Juliette Holliday both at 3/1, Liv Flaherty 7/2, Mandy Dingle 4/1, Mackenzie Boyd 6/1, Aaron Dingle 7/1 and Vinny 8/1, bar 10/1.

Betfair also released their odds to Entertainment Daily.

Their odds on Paul being killed off are at 6/4. Other characters include Vinny Dingle at 3/1, Jimmy King 6/1, Liv Flaherty 8/1, Nicola King 10/1, Mackenzie Boyd 14/1 and Mandy Dingle 16/1.

