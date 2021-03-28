Emmerdale star Reece Dinsdale has teased Paul Ashdale hitting Liv Flaherty.

The actor plays gambling addict and violent abuser Paul in the ITV soap.

Will Paul Ashdale attack Liv Flaherty? (Credit: ITV)

Viewers have watched how Paul has terrorised his son, Vinny, with physical beatings for months.

He has been forcing Vinny to hide his lies and gambling from mum Mandy.

But Vinny’s girlfriend, Liv, realises something is amiss – and next week, she will confront Paul over the abuse.

However, it will not go well for her, actor Reece has revealed.

“We know that his drunkard father hit Paul and that he’s now learned to hit other people and share that terrible violence,” he told press.

The more she says, the more Paul starts to lose control.

“But there’s no evidence of him ever having hit a woman. The one female who wouldn’t entertain that for a second is Mandy.

Liv will expose Paul (Credit: ITV)

“There wouldn’t be a wedding if there was even an inkling that he’d done that for a woman.

“Paul is now a cornered animal. He’s trapped in a barn with Liv, who holds all the cards. To start with, he does what he always does and denies everything. But the more she says, the more Paul starts to lose control.”

Next week’s Emmerdale will see a shock death – but who will it be?

Who dies in Emmerdale next week? Bookies release their odds

Emmerdale bosses are keeping tight-lipped on who will be killed off. But Bookies have started releasing odds on who they think will be killed off.

Ladbrokes has released its odds on who it thinks will die in the upcoming scenes.

The odds on Paul Ashdale are at 5/4.

Jessica O’Reilly, of Ladbrokes, said: “Emmerdale fans wouldn’t be too sad to see Paul exit the show, and the odds suggest his downfall may result in his death.”

Other character on the list are Jimmy King, with 2/1 odds, Nicola King and Juliette Holliday, both at 3/1, Liv Flaherty at 7/2, Mandy Dingle 4/1, Mackenzie Boyd 6/1, Aaron Dingle 7/1 and Vinny 8/1.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!§