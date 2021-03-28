Emmerdale’s Mandy Dingle star Lisa Riley has revealed she worries history will repeat itself and she will die young like her mum.

The actress, 44, says she lives life to the full in case history repeats itself and she has just 14 years left.

Lisa lost her beloved mum Cath to cancer in 2012 when she was just 57.

She told The Sun: “I think about my mum all the time, but it’s also made me determined to live my life to the fullest.

“The other day Bradley, who plays Vinny, asked about my mum and I told him, ‘Wow, what if history repeats itself and I only have 14 years left of me’.

“He welled up and told me not to say that, but that’s how I live my life – to the full.”

The Emmerdale actress pays tribute to her mum every year on the anniversary of her death.

Last year, she said her “world fell apart forever” when her mum died following a battle with cancer.

Lisa Riley plays Mandy Dingle in the ITV soap (Credit: ITV)

Mandy Dingle star Lisa Riley pays tribute to late mum Cath

The star wrote: “Eight years ago today my world fell apart forever… losing mum to cancer.

“My mum Cath was everyone’s reason to happy, bringing joy and happiness to each and every person she met.”

She continued: “Her electric personality radiated from her.

Her glow in these pictures speak volumes of her LOVE… my forever, always angel.

“I hope these two photos show just how much love and compassion she had for everyone.

“Reasons the pain without her gets greater and greater by the day.

“Unique, different, special, fun, kind, empathetic, one of a kind.

“The list could go on and on, her glow in these pictures speak volumes of her LOVE… my forever, always angel.

“KEEP SHINING FROM HEAVEN.”

Lisa Riley reveals mum’s 12-year cancer battle

Lisa opened up about her mum’s heartbreaking death and how she battled cancer for 12 years.

She told the Mirror: “It is devastating and still very raw. She had breast cancer for 12 years but then it went into her ovaries, then her pelvis. When it reaches the pelvis… boom, it goes round the body like a firework. I knew then that it wasn’t good.

“Dad was in denial, so was my brother, but deep down I just knew. That is the curse of cancer. It’s the one thing in life you have no control over.

“Sadly, there is not enough money in the world. We can do stuff for charity but we can’t stop it. The medication is getting better and there is hope.”

