Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley has asked fans for advice after experiencing ‘hormonal spots’.

The ITV soap star, 44, took to Instagram to ask her followers if they too had experienced skin issues – and wondered if she was on her way to the ‘menopause motorway’.

What did Emmerdale star Lisa Riley say about her skin?

On Instagram, Lisa shared before and after pictures of her skin. One of the snaps, she explained, was taken in the morning and the other following a pamper session.

She wrote alongside the pics: “Ok, so this is this morning, picture left just as I woke up, picture right after my bath, face scrub, then moisturised.

“But I want to know, at 44 years old, are any of you lovely ladies out there having worse hormonal spot and pigment issues – the older you get, the worse it seems?

“Day two of my menstrual cycle and I just erupt in spot after spot after spot. I have a very strict facial routine, so my skin is really looked after.

“I’ve never had any Botox or filler. I was just wondering if anyone else has this? Or am I just in denial I’m on my way to the menopause motorway?”

What did the Mandy Dingle actress’ fans say?

In the picture’s comments, the Mandy Dingle actress‘ followers offered advice and told her about their own experiences with skin issues.

One said: “I turned 50 this year and still get spots due to stress and hormones. I also work for the NHS and have had a lot more breakouts since wearing a mask all day.”

Someone else said: “I always find the more I care for my skin, the more likely it is to erupt in spots. So I just use soap and water and leave well alone.”

Another said: “Yep pre/peri menopause acne is a thing. Hormones are little buggers.”

“I’m 36 and still get spots,” said a fifth, adding: “I just don’t know what to do anymore, it’s quite depressing.”

