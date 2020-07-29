Lisa Riley shares emotional tribute to late mum eight years after she died

Lisa Riley has shared an emotional tribute to her late mum eight years after she died.

The Emmerdale actress posted a couple of photos of herself and her mum, Cath.

Lisa said her "world fell apart forever" when her mum died following a battle with cancer.

What did Lisa Riley say?

The star wrote: "Eight years ago today my world fell apart forever..... losing mum to cancer.

"My mum Cath was everyone’s reason to happy, bringing joy and happiness to each and every person she met."

She continued: "Her electric personality radiated from her.

"I hope these two photos show just how much love and compassion she had for everyone.

Lisa Riley paid tribute to her late mum on the anniversary of her death (Credit: ITV)

"Reasons the pain without her gets greater and greater by the day.

"Unique, different, special, fun, kind, empathetic, one of a kind.

"The list could go on and on, her glow in these pictures speak volumes of her LOVE....my forever, always angel.

"KEEP SHINING FROM HEAVEN."

Her electric personality radiated from her.

Lisa's celebrity pals offered their support to Lisa.

Coleen Nolan wrote: "Thinking of you!"

Fellow Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick added: "Sending love to you darling."

Anna Nightingale said: "Such amazing beautiful women inside and out, thank you for being you Hun."

Lisa said her "world fell apart forever" when her mum died (Credit: Ik Aldama/picture-alliance/Cover Images)

Earlier this month, Lisa was left overwhelmed when her family threw her a surprise birthday party.

The Mandy Dingle actress posted a series of snaps on social media.

What did Lisa say?

Lisa captioned the pictures: "The BIGGEST thanks to my family I love you so so so much.

"PRE-BIRTHDAY-DAY BEFORE PARTY as I’m working tomorrow, you made it so special today, going that extra mile.

"SO GRATEFUUUUUUUUUUUUUL (sing it child) family (perfect) games(perfect) lunch (perfect) cake (perfect) singing (HORRENDOUS) Dad (HILARIOUS) still laughing now." [Sic]

Meanwhile, Lisa recently returned to work on Emmerdale as social distancing measures were in place.

Someone with an infrared thermometer comes to check people's temperatures before they enter the building.

Meanwhile, they have a hand sanitiser station before entering the one-way system.

The system is also colour-coded, so staff and guests can navigate through the ITV building.

