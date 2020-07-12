Emmerdale's Lisa Riley overwhelmed as family throw her a surprise birthday party

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley is overwhelmed after her family threw her a surprise birthday party.

The actress plays schemer Mandy Dingle in the ITV soap and she will celebrate her 44th birthday on Monday.

But because she will be filming at the soap, her family surprised her with a special day on Sunday instead.

She posted a series of snaps on social media from the touching surprise.

Lisa captioned the pictures: "The BIGGEST thanks to my family I love you so so so much.

Read more: Emmerdale's Danny Miller 'speechless' as fans donate £10k to his fundraiser

"PRE-BIRTHDAY-DAY BEFORE PARTY as I’m working tomorrow, you made it so special today, going that extra mile, @flossy0509 @liam2966.

"SO GRATEFUUUUUUUUUUUUUL (sing it child) family (perfect) games(perfect) lunch (perfect) cake (perfect) singing (HORRENDOUS) Dad (HILARIOUS) still laughing now." [Sic]

Birthday hugs banned at Emmerdale

Lisa should make the most of her family birthday as when she's back at work there is unlikely to be a party waiting for her.

Due to social distancing rules, cast and crew are having to stay at least two metres away from each other.

The actress recently gave fans a sneak peek at how the new safety measures are working.

At the beginning of the clip, Lisa showed how the days start at the ITV building in Leeds.

The first thing that happens is someone with an infrared thermometer comes to check people's temperatures before they enter the building.

Lisa plays Mandy Dingle in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

She then showed they have a hand sanitiser station before entering the one-way system. The system is also colour-coded, so staff and guests can navigate through the ITV building.

Lisa explained: "Now green is to upstairs for all the script department and all the producers. Red zone is for the actors and crew. And of course the blue zone is for the actors and the crew."

As Lisa was working with the blue crew, she took guests to have a look.

Read more: Charley Webb shares adorable selfie with youngest son Ace during family outing

She explained, as part of the new regime, they have minimal crew on set.

In the office were three crew members who work on hair and make-up and wardrobe. They use a monitor to check whether there are any wardrobe or make-up errors.

So it looks like Lisa will have to wait for her birthday hugs this year!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!e