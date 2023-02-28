Emmerdale star Laura Norton reveals rare genetic disorder affecting both her children with co-star Mark Jordon

Emmerdale star Laura Norton has revealed a rare genetic disorder that affects both of her children with co-star Mark Jordon.

The Kerry Wyatt actress has shared the details of the condition that affects the couple’s children, Jesse and Ronnie.

Both children have a condition that affects both their hearing and sight.

Both children have Usher Syndrome (Credit: ITV)

Laura Norton reveals children’s rare genetic disorder

Laura Norton who plays Kerry Wyatt in Emmerdale and co-star Mark Jordon who played Daz Spencer, have two children together.

They have a two-year-old son called Jesse and a four-month-old daughter called Ronnie.

Speaking to Hello!, Mark Jordon revealed that both children have a rare genetic disorder.

They both have Usher Syndrome.

The couple are now speaking out about the condition to raise awareness.

On choosing to speak out about their children’s disorder, Mark explained: “We’ve agonised about doing this before we’ve even told our children about their condition.”

He then went on to note: “But we would never forgive ourselves if we did nothing when we could be making changes that would help them and other children. So we’re going to write them a letter to explain why we did this…”

Mark then stated that it was somewhat comforting knowing that both children have got each other to support them through managing the disorder.

“Although it was devastating when Ronnie was diagnosed with the same condition as her brother, it was comforting that neither of them will go through this on their own; that they’ve got each other. As they grow up, Jesse will be the best influence and support for her.”

The couple started noticing the signs of the syndrome shortly after the children were born.

Now, Laura and Mark’s children need to wear hearing aids for all of their lives.

Usher Syndrome affects hearing and sight (Credit: ITV)

What is Usher Syndrome?

Usher Syndrome is a rare genetic condition that affects the hearing, sight and balance.

Symptoms usually worsen over the years, with many patients suffering from low vision with some turning completely blind as they progress through adulthood.

There are three different types of Usher Syndrome, with Type 1 being the most severe.

The disorder is caused by changes to a child’s genes.

Usher Syndrome is usually diagnosed through hearing, sight, balance and genetic testing.

It can take years for symptoms to appear before a child is diagnosed with the disorder.

The condition affects between four and 17 people in 100,000.

For more information about Usher Syndrome, visit: sense.org.uk

