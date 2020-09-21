Soaps

Emmerdale star John Bowe reveals he’s broken his shoulder after ladder injury

John also had coronavirus earlier this year

By Charlotte Rodrigues
John Bowe, who played Lawrence White in Emmerdale, revealed he suffered injuries after falling off a ladder.

The actor posted a picture to Twitter showing his head injury.

Alongside the picture he wrote: “I’ve had an accident. I’ve broken my shoulder but more intriguing is the ‘Star of David’ I’ve acquired on my forehead.

“Fear not. I shall survive. 2020. What a year.”

Coronation Street actor Charlie Lawson, who played Jim McDonald, replied asking John what happened.

John responded saying: “Never work at the top of a ladder without assistance.”

His former co-stars responded wishing him well.

Samantha Giles, who played Bernice Blackstock, wrote: “Oh John poor you. Hope you are OK.”

Liam Fox, who plays Dan Spencer, tweeted: “Blimey, take care John.”

John later tweeted thanking the NHS staff members who rescued him.

He wrote: “Thank you so much for all your kind messages. They ease the pain (not really).

“And I must thank the ambulance crew who rescued me and took me to Harrogate Hospital, where Larissa the nurse and Doctor Sarah looked after me. God bless the NHS. JB x.”

Emmerdale star John Bowe: Battle with coronavirus

Earlier this year, John battled with coronavirus and revealed he nearly died.

Speaking about the virus at the time on Twitter, he said: “Most poorly I’ve been today. Will this headache never stop?

“Intermittent dry cough like clearing some froth. Very sore throat. Shortness of breath. Very tired. Chest feels like there’s a smouldering fire.”

Luckily, John recovered from the virus.

Emmerdale: John Bowe – Lawrence White

John left the ITV soap in 2018 when his character Lawrence was killed off.

Lawrence and his daughter Chrissie White were killed in a car crash, caused by Chrissie’s son Lachlan.

Lachlan went on to become Emmerdale’s youngest serial killer.

He went on to kill his friend Gerry, conman ‘Terry’, who pretended to be Gerry’s uncle. He also kidnapped his aunt Rebecca and attempted to kill her.

Eventually Lachlan’s crimes were discovered and he went to prison.

