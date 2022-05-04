Emmerdale star Jack Downham forced to defend himself over terrifying soap plot

Emmerdale star Jack Downham, who plays Noah Dingle, has revealed he has had odd interactions with fans who think he is his character.

Currently Jack’s character is involved in a new storyline which is seeing Noah stalk his ex-girlfriend Chloe Harris.

However Jack has revealed he has had ‘odd’ interactions where people mistake him for his character.

Jack plays Noah in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

Emmerdale star Jack Downham forced to defend himself over soap plot

Chloe was introduced to the soap last year as the sister of Sarah’s heart donor.

Chloe and Noah soon began a relationship, however his mum Charity and Kerry tried to keep them apart as Chloe’s father, who’s in prison, was extremely protective.

After Chloe warned her father to back off, he had her kicked her out of their home and she went to live with Kerry, who had been working for her father.

Noah and Chloe began a relationship but she ended things after she slept with Jacob.

Creepy Noah has been stalking Chloe (Credit: ITV)

Noah didn’t take the break-up well and over the last few weeks he’s been trying to get into Chloe’s good books.

However what Chloe doesn’t know is Noah has started to track her phone. He’s also been using a drone with a camera to spy on her in her bedroom.

When Jack was asked what the reaction has been to the stalker storyline so far, Jack told Entertainment Daily and other media: “Well you do get he odd little interaction in public where people think that you might be like your character in real life.”

“But I promise I’m not!” Jack added with a laugh.

“But yeah, it’s been really different and I played a totally different side to Noah!”

Jack promised he’s nothing like Noah (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who is Noah Dingle in Emmerdale? Who plays him and how old is actor Jack Downham?

Jack mentions the Tate side of Noah

Jack went on to mention Noah’s dad Chris Tate, who was previously married to Noah’s mum Charity Dingle, before he committed suicide, attempting to frame her for his death.

Talking about Noah, Jack said: “Maybe we’re seeing more of the Tate side coming through and his dad that’s never come through really before.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Have you been watching Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!