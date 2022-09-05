Emmerdale star Isabel Hodgins shares tribute after heartbreaking loss

Emmerdale star, Isabel Hodgins has taken to Instagram stories to share a touching tribute to her late dog, Pierre.

The Emmerdale actress lost her dog in July 2022 and announced it via a heart-breaking post on her social media.

Her fellow co-stars and followers were quick to support her through her loss.

Now, a couple of months later, she has shared a cute snap of herself and her dog, as a tribute to the time she had with him.

She’d had the pleasure of spending more than 11 years with Pierre.

Emmerdale Isabel Hodgins pays tribute to Pierre

Isabel shared an Instagram story yesterday (Sunday, 4 May, 2022) showing a picture of her and her dog.

In the photo, she was seen giving the gorgeous dog a big cuddle.

The pair both looked like they were enjoying the snuggle.

She shared her emotion, stating: “I miss my little mate,” emphasising her bond with him.

Pierre was almost 12 when he died (Credit: Instagram)

Her Instagram story comes after a post back in July, sharing her loss.

Isabel’s dog Pierre

Isabel’s dog was almost 12 when he died.

Showing how much she loved her dog, she took to Instagram to share the sad news.

In the post, she shared a photo cuddling Pierre.

She shared: “11 years and 11 months of unconditional love. He was my everything and my heart is broken but I’m so grateful he was mine.

“To everyone that played a part in his life, thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. He was so loved, and I know so many people contributed to giving him the best life.”

In her statement, Isabel showed just how much love she had for her dog.

Emmerdale co-stars showed their support

Isabel’s Emmerdale co-stars flocked to offer their support for the grieving actress.

Laura Norton commented: “Oh Iz. I have no words. The little apple to your pie. He will be greatly missed. Love you both.”

Charley Webb, who previously played Debbie Dingle in the soap, said: “The best doggy Mama there ever was.”

Natalie Ann Jamieson also sent her support: “Ahhh sorry to hear this Iz,” following her comment with a heartbroken emoji.

Actress Isabel plays Victoria in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Isabel and Pierre

Isabel often posted photos of Pierre Michelangelo on social media, nicknaming him Pee Wee.

For his 11th birthday, Isabel shared a series of photos of her dog on Instagram, one of which saw him running through a field of dandelions.

Celebrating his birthday, she exclaimed: “E L E V E N. Happy birthday Pee Wee. A face and breath only a mother could love. My little pal.”

In the series of photos, Pee Wee could be seen enjoying time in the snow, having lots of cuddles with Isabel and cheekily sticking his tongue out.

