Emmerdale’s Isabel Hodgins supported by co-stars as she reveals heartbreaking family loss

Isabel Hodgins was flooded with messages and support from co-stars on her Instagram yesterday as she announced the death of her dog Pierre.

Emmerdale actress Isabel shared an emotional Instagram post of her cuddling her late companion. The caption read: “11 years and 11 months of unconditional love. He was my everything and my heart is broken but I’m so grateful he was mine.

“To everyone that played a part in his life, thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. He was so loved and I know so many people contributed to giving him the best life.”

Co-stars and fans shared their condolences under Isabel’s post.

Former Emmerdale star Charly Webb said: “The best doggy Mama there ever was.”

Another Emmerdale co-star, Lisa Riley, commented: “Wow my heart breaks for you. Love and hugs,” followed by four yellow heart emojis.

Laura Norton, who plays the character of Kerry Wyatt on the ITV show, said: “Oh Iz. I have no words. The little apple to your pie. He will be greatly missed. Love you both.”

In addition, Emmerdale actress Amy Walsh, shared her remorse: “Aw Izzy. I’m so sorry to hear that,” followed by crying emojis.

Isabel shared the emotional family loss with fans and co-stars on her Instagram (Credit: SplashNews)

Isabel’s dog Pierre

Pierre was almost 12 years old when he died. Victoria Sugden star Isabel regularly posted photos of her beloved dog on her Instagram.

To celebrate his tenth birthday, she shared ten photos of Pierre. She captioned the post: “Ten pictures for the ten years Pierre’s been alive. A whole DECADE!!!! The first picture being from the day we brought him home.

“I have never and will never deserve you. And yes it takes a village to raise a child/fur baby so thank you to everyone that’s been part of Pierre Michelangelo’s wonderful existence! We both love you.

“Happy birthday Peewee, do me a favour and let’s make it another 10.”

