Emmerdale legend Elizabeth Estensen has revealed her plans after quitting the soap.

The Diane Sugden actress, 72, has decided to leave the show after 22 years playing the B&B landlady.

Despite playing Diane for 22 years, Elizabeth has no plans to retire from acting (Credit: ITV)

Her final scenes will air next week.

And she has told how she plans to fill her new free time with travel and brushing up her French.

However she refuses to retire – and has vowed to continue acting.

She told the Sunday Mirror: “You have to have your physical and mental health and there is no denying that the body grows older and it requires different things.

“There are certain givens with age that have to be taken into consideration.”

She added: “I’m not retiring from acting altogether, I simply want to keep working if I can. People of my age that are grey-haired aren’t heavily featured in things any more. But I’d like to keep on working.”

How does Elizabeth Estensen leave Emmerdale?

Having played beloved Diane Sugden for more than two decades – it’s unlikely soap bosses are going to kill her off.

With her daughter, granddaughter and soon to be great grandchild still in the village – the door will be left open for Diane.

Actress Elizabeth Estensen has quit Emmerdale after 22 years (Credit: ITV)

However she will depart for a new life in Portugal with nephew Paul.

Although, she plans on taking her family with her – something suggests to us that they won’t be joining her.

Speaking about her decision to leave the show, Elizabeth said: “For he past 22 years I have loved playing Diane Sugden – she’s kind, reliable and fiercely loyal.

“However, I feel the time has come to say goodbye.

“Emmerdale will always remain special to me.

“I’ve been treated with respect and kindness and I’ve had the very best friends and colleagues, both past and present. I’ll miss everyone dearly.”

