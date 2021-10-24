5 soap characters who desperately need a makeover including Kevin Webster in Coronation Street

Some things never change in soapland – look at Kevin Webster in Coronation Street.

The man’s not changed his look in decades, but he’s just one of many soap characters who desperately need a makeover.

Kevin Webster and that jacket – it is practically a character in itself in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Kevin Webster

Kevin Webster has had the same look since he shaved his moustache off in about 1995 – and it’s not acceptable.

The jacket alone looks like it’s waiting for the OK from its alien overlords to walk the cobbles itself.

What was once purple is now so pale and faded it could be in the cabinet.

He got given a few hundred thousands a couple of years ago and apparently he has spent nothing on clothes.

Time to get down the shops, Kev.

Sharon Watts in another all-black outfit just in case she’s called to a funeral (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Sharon Watts

At first glance Sharon isn’t a fashion victim.

A victim of circumstance, yes. But that circumstance appears to be always ready for a funeral at a moment’s notice.

Unsurprising for a woman who used to be married to Phil Mitchell and Ian Beale perhaps.

But by now she should be branching out and away from the black chiffon and long sleeves, it’s not always the season of the witch.

And what’s fit for Halloween is not always fit for Walford.

Jazz it up, Shazza!

Emmerdale: Cain Dingle

It would be a brave person to stand up and tell Cain Dingle that it’s high time he ditched the leather jacket.

It has been a mainstay with him through thick and thin and the last couple of decades.

But it’s enough now. A 50 plus year old man should not be running around Yorkshire in a leather jacket threatening to bash people in left, right and centre.

He should be doing it in something splash-proof – it rains a lot and you never know when you’ll need to wipe a bit of blood splatter off.

Someone get Gemma to a shopping centre pronto (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Gemma Winter

When she first arrived on the cobbles, Gemma was, to be it in the nicest possible terms, a stained tracksuit carrying a gobby human.

In the years since she has somewhat mellowed.

She’s had four kids, her mum and brother have arrived and she’s settled down with Chesney Brown.

However her style has not so much improved as flatlined.

She’s never met an older jumper she doesn’t like – and the colour wheel is as foreign a concept to her as not chewing with her mouth open.

Peter Beale is making full use of his dad’s old suits (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Peter Beale

Why is Peter Beale perpetually spinning between two characters – the personal trainer and his dad Ian?

The show doesn’t seem to know what they’re doing with him – and neither does wardrobe.

One minute he’s running around in a tracksuit as the East London’s lankiest PT and the next he’s in a tweed blazer running his dad’s business empire?

Or as it’s known in the real world: a chippy and a restaurant.

Would it kill soap bosses to have a twenty something guy dressed like a twenty something guy?

