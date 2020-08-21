Emmerdale star Eden Taylor-Draper reveals fallout with the Dingles over Jamie and Belle

Emmerdale star Eden Taylor-Draper has revealed there will be a fall out with the Dingles over Belle’s relationship with Jamie.

Next week, Belle reveals her relationship with the married vet to her family. But it doesn’t seem like the news goes down well with the Dingle clan.

Speaking to TV Times about Jamie and Belle’s relationship, Eden said: “I think she needs to kick him into touch!

Belle tells the Dingles about her and Jamie (Credit: ITV)

“The way he has messed her about, and his wife Andrea too, I think the odds of them living happily ever after are zero per cent.

“This is a big test of where her loyalties lie. You don’t go against family and when you do, you’re out! And actually when she moves out of Wishing Well to be with Jamie she says to him, ‘They’re done with me.’

Jamie and Belle were having an affair for months (Credit: ITV)

“I think she has to put her family first at some point. Let’s hope she does.”

What happens with Jamie and Belle in next week’s Emmerdale?

Recently Jamie told Belle he is responsible for the hit and run that put Moira in hospital. But with Nate set to find out the truth, Jamie tries his best to keep him quiet.

When she moves out of Wishing Well to be with Jamie she says to him, ‘They’re done with me.’

In next week’s visit to the Dales, the Dingle clan are surprised when Belle reveals her relationship with Jamie.

After going outside to call Zak, Jamie approaches her to reassure her that even though Nate hasn’t yet agreed to keep his secret, he hopes they’ll eventually get him on side.

Natw reveals to Belle that Jamie tried to bribe him (Credit: ITV)

Later Nate reveals to Belle that Jamie tried to bribe him to stay quiet leaving Belle furious.

She’s angry with Jamie but explains she now needs to be the one to talk Nate around.

Will she be able to do it?

