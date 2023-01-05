Emmerdale star Dominic Brunt addresses soap future as he takes break from the show

Emmerdale star, Dominic Brunt, has addressed his future on the soap as he takes a break from playing Paddy Dingle.

With Dominic having directed a new movie, he has revealed what this means for his time as the Emmerdale vet.

What is Dominic Brunt’s future on Emmerdale?

Paddy has been struggling recently (Credit: ITV)

Why is Dominic Brunt taking a break from Emmerdale?

Dominic Brunt is taking a break from Emmerdale as he turns to directing his latest horror movie, Wolf Manor.

This break will tie in to Paddy’s current storyline.

Over in the Dales, Paddy has recently found out that Chas was having an affair with Al.

Since finding out this news, Paddy has been struggling to cope.

He’s doing his best to look after Eve whilst being unable to stand the sight of his wife.

Due to the stress, Paddy has also become distracted at work, giving Vinny’s dog, Chip, an overdose of anaesthetic.

Now, as Dominic Brunt takes a break from the role, we’re sure that poor Paddy could use a break too!

How will Paddy Kirk make his temporary exit from the village?

What will be the circumstances of him leaving?

How long will Paddy be gone for?

Dominic remains loyal to the soap (Credit: ITV)

Dominic discusses his future on the soap

With Dominic taking a break from the Dales, the soap star discussed his Emmerdale future during this afternoon’s episode of Loose Women (Thursday January 5, 2023).

When asked if he prefers directing or being in Emmerdale, Dominic confessed: “My loyalties lie with Emmerdale.”

He then said that he’d only direct a film “every three or four years”.

He added: “I’m happy with Emmerdale and I love Emmerdale.”

With Dominic remaining committed to his role as Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale fans should expect his break from the soap to be a rather short one.

Thank goodness for that!

