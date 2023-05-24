Emmerdale star Dean Andrews told: ‘Stop it right now’ as he shares latest news with fans

Emmerdale star Dean Andrews shared some exciting family news online this week. The actor, who plays Will Taylor on the soap, shared the update on his Instagram account with an adorable pic also.

Dean’s update was greeted with playful ribbing from his fans online, who took to the comments below his post to share their reactions. One commenter particularly enjoyed Dean’s pic – and jokingly commented “stop that right now.”

But what was it that stirred up such a fuss among Dean’s fans?

Dean plays Will Taylor on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale star Dean Andrews shares puppy update

Writing on his Instagram account today (Wednesday, May 24 2023) Dean shared a picture of his family’s two puppies, explaining that the time had come to find them their ‘forever homes.’

In the caption accompanying the picture, Dean wrote: “Our puppies are starting to look for their ‘forever homes’. Italian Greyhounds and Mini pinscherse.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dean Andrews (@deanoandrews)

In the comments below, the actor’s fans struggled to cope with the cuteness overload. “Stop that right now,” wrote one fan.

“They are gorgeous, however, my feline boss wouldn’t approve!” another said.

“OMG I wish I had room at my house,” a third fan said.

Will married Kim Tate last year… and now actor Dean Andrews is set to tie the knot in real life (Credit: ITV)

Dean shares exciting wedding news

This isn’t the only news from Dean – earlier this year, the actor revealed that he’s set to marry partner Helen. Sharing a picture together on his Instagram account on Valentine’s Day, he wrote: “A very happy Valentine’s to this Worldie. This year is going to be a cracker as it’s the year we get to tie the knot! Lucky, lucky man.”

Posting on his Instagram account earlier this month (Tuesday, May 9) he went on to share details of the lush honeymoon vacation the pair have booked together.

