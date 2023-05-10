Emmerdale star Dean Andrews delights fans with exciting wedding news

Emmerdale star Dean Andrews has delighted fans with some exciting wedding news as he prepares for his big day later this year.

Dean shared the news that he’s set to get married to partner Helen in a Valentine’s Day post earlier this year (Tuesday February 14, 2023).

Now, he’s started planning not only his wedding but his honeymoon too as the big day gets closer and closer.

Dean’s getting married this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dean Andrews is set to get married later this year

Earlier this year, Dean took to Instagram to share some wedding news with his followers – he and his partner, Helen, will be getting married later this year.

Sharing a photo of him and Helen smiling together, Dean wrote: “A very happy Valentine’s to this Worldie. This year is going to be a cracker as it’s the year we get to tie the knot! Lucky, lucky man.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dean Andrews (@deanoandrews)

Helen also shared a similar post on her own Instagram page, writing: “To the Man who puts the colour in my life … Happy Valentine’s Day. You are my true soulmate and I’ll love you forever and then some…”

Dean’s since been delighting fans with posts of date nights and trips away in the lead up to getting hitched.

Dean has booked his honeymoon (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dean Andrews shares exciting honeymoon news

Over on Instagram yesterday (Tuesday May 9, 2023), Dean shared some beautiful photos of some greenery along with a photo of a drink. He also shared a photo of his fitness tracker progress.

And in the caption he revealed some big wedding news: he has booked his honeymoon!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dean Andrews (@deanoandrews)

Dean captioned the series of photos: “It’s been a very productive day for Deano. I booked the flights to Mauritius for mine and [Helen’s] honeymoon…… done a 10k walk around both Fewston Reservoir and Swinsty Reservoir. Got a beaut bolognese sauce simmering away on the stove and now sat having a [beer] in one of our fav places. Tis a good day.”

Dean shared that he and Helen have planned even more of their wedding celebrations, booking flights to Mauritius for their honeymoon.

Fans have shared their excitement for the couple (Credit: ITV)

Fans share their excitement for Dean ahead of honeymoon

Dean’s fans have now shared their excitement for the Will Taylor actor and Helen after they shared their exciting honeymoon news.

One follower wrote: “A massive Congratulations Dean. My heart is glowing that you and [Helen] are getting married. What a beautiful destination, Mauritius, to go on honeymoon. Enjoy every second and make special memories for you both xx”

Another person commented: “Hey Dean when is the big day? Lovely you have booked Mauritius. A place I have always wanted to go. Enjoy yourselves”

A third follower added: “Awwww that’s amazing that is mate that you have booked the flights to Mauritius for your and your wife’s honeymoon and that you also done a 10k walk as well. Nice one buddy.”

