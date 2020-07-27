Emmerdale star Charley Webb pays tribute to youngest son Ace on his first birthday

Emmerdale star Charley Webb has paid tribute to her youngest son Ace as they celebrate his first birthday.

The actress posted a picture of Ace on Instagram. In the photo he is sitting in a basket surrounded by some of his wonderful presents.

She captioned the post: "I can't believe Ace is one today. I feel so lucky to have spent a whole year at home getting to know him, one of my favourite years so far.

"I love you Ace Gene Wolfenden. Happy first birthday."

Charley's Emmerdale co-stars, friends and followers all commented to wish Ace a happy birthday.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse wrote: "Happy birthday to the little one."

Emmerdale actress Laura Norton, who plays Kerry Wyatt commented: "Happy birthday beautiful boy. My guy."

Amy Walsh, who plays Tracy Metcalfe in the ITV soap, said: "Happy birthday gorgeous one."

It looks as though Ace had a really fun first birthday! (Credit: Instagram @miss_charleywebb)

Charley also shared pictures from Ace's day on her Instagram story, revealing she had a miniature soft play set up in the garden for him and his brothers Buster and Bowie.

She wrote: "The kids have really missed soft play since lockdown. So we brought it to us."

Ace's birthday cake! (Credit: Instagram @miss_charleywebb)

She also posted a picture of Ace's cake, writing: "These are the cake toppers we had made of Ace's cake. Just the cutest."

Emmerdale: When will Charley return to the soap?

Charley, who plays Debbie Dingle in the soap, went on maternity leave last year before giving birth to little Ace.

Back in May of this year, the mum of three revealed she isn't quite ready to return to work as she is focused on motherhood.

She told OK Magazine: "At home with the kids is where I need to be at the moment. We're in talks and work have been amazing about giving me the extra time I need.

Debbie went to Scotland as Charley went on maternity leave (Credit: ITV)

"The difference from two to three children feels huge, so I haven't confirmed when I'm going back yet.

"Bowie starts school in September and I want to be around for that. I can't imagine being back at work at the moment."

Her husband and co-star Matthew Wolfenden, who plays David Metcalfe, is still on-screen.

This week it looks like Debbie's daughter Sarah heads down a dangerous path as she steals. Could Debbie end up making a return for her daughter?

