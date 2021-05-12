Emmerdale star Charley Webb has revealed she’s in “agony” following a car accident on the motorway.

The 33-year-old actress was hit by another car while in a traffic jam on Tuesday (May 11).

Taking to her Instagram Story today, Charley gave fans an update on how she is feeling.

Charley Webb has opened up on her recent car accident (Credit: Instagram Story/miss_charleywebb)

What did Emmerdale star Charley Webb say?

She explained that while the knock was only small, her lower back is in “agony”.

The soap star shared: “I was driving home yesterday and someone smashed into the back of my car on the motorway.

“I was still and there was a traffic jam. The girl was really apologetic, but I’d been stationary for quite a while…

My lower back is in agony

“She obviously wasn’t concentrating or watching where she was going. She came right into the back of me.”

Furthermore, Charley said: “It wasn’t actually that big of an impact and I didn’t jerk forward.

“But my lower back is in agony. It’s so painful.”

The Emmerdale star took to social media to update fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Thankfully, Charley’s three youngsters weren’t present at the time.

She concluded: “Luckily I didn’t have Ace in the car because that would have been a different story.

“Obviously the car would have been hit quite hard.”

What else has Charley been up to?

Charley, who plays Debbie Dingle on the ITV soap, regularly documents her personal life on Instagram.

The actress and husband Matthew Wolfenden share sons Buster, 10, Bowie, five, and Ace, one.

But in an honest post back in March, Charley admitted it isn’t always easy.

At the time, the star shared her concerns over son Ace’s “smacking and throwing” issues.

Opening up on her problems, Charley recalled: “I’m not sure if I have said but he doesn’t just do it in temper, he just does it.

“It’s not like he only does it when he’s really frustrated, just like, you know, he will just come up to you and whack you one.”

In addition, she added: “Just going to have to see if he grows out of it, and if not, we’ll sell him.”

Charley and Matthew began dating in 2007, a year after the much-loved actor joined Emmerdale.

Meanwhile, the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in February 2018.

