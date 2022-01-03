Emmerdale star Anna Nightingale reveals special meaning behind baby daughter’s name

Emmerdale star Anna Nightingale has revealed the special meaning behind her baby daughter’s name.

The 31-year-old actress welcomed her second child with fiancé Daren Dixon last month.

Now, the couple have opened up on their new addition plus the meaning behind her adorable name – Ava Noëlle.

Emmerdale star Anna Anna Nightingale discusses second baby

In a new interview with OK! Magazine, Anna and Daren went on to speak about their second child together.

The couple are already parents to four-year-old daughter Autumn.

Anna explained that the pair initially held off naming the tot, saying: “We had ideas but we wanted to learn more about her first. She looks like an Ava though.”

We wanted an olde worlde name

Daren added: “We wanted an olde worlde name – something that wasn’t super-modern. There are a couple of producers and directors that we respect, like Ava DuVernay, who inspired us.”

Speaking of her middle name, Anna continued: “We went back and forward with options but as soon as I knew it was 1st December, I was rooting for Noëlle. You start to feel Christmassy at that time.”

Anna gave birth to baby Ava Noëlle last month.

Shortly after giving birth, she said: “The wait is finally over, hello bubba. Just in time for Christmas our little pudding has arrived safe and well.

“The four of us are home and in our cosy bubble of sleepless nights and endless cuddles.”

Meanwhile, the actress previously announced her pregnancy with OK! Magazine back in September.

Anna, who joined Emmerdale as Andrea Tate in 2019, explained the pregnancy was a surprise to the family.

And she isn’t the only soap star to give birth in recent weeks.

Anna is already a mum to daughter Autumn (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emmerdale baby joy

Anna’s co-star Amy Walsh also gave birth to her first child over the Christmas period.

The actress announced the news alongside a post with EastEnders boyfriend Toby-Alexander Smith.

“Well…it’s been a busy week!” the couple shared in a joint statement yesterday (January 2).

Amy and Toby accompanied the message with a photo of themselves looking lovingly at their newborn baby in a pram.

