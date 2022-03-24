Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that Laurel ends up kissing Jai, but will they get back together?

Laurel and Jai split after she found out he took out a loan in her name.

But will she forgive him for what he’s done?

Laurel confides in Bob (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Laurel forgives Jai?

Laurel was enraged when she found out her boyfriend Jai took out a £100k loan in her name when trying to see if she could apply for a mortgage.

She split up with Jai, leaving their children confused as to why they separated.

In next week’s scenes Laurel fills Bob in on her situation with Jai. Bob is supportive towards his ex and tells her that Brenda once forgave him in a similar situation.

This gives Laurel food for thought.

Laurel gives into her feelings (Credit: ITV)

Later Laurel meets up with Jai in the cafe to painfully return the rest of his things.

She is in turmoil as she worries that she’s made a mistake ending their relationship.

Feeling confused and emotional, Laurel gives into her feelings and kisses Jai.

But will she regret her actions?

Laurel and Jai kiss (Credit: ITV)

Will Laurel and Jai get back together?

Although it looks like a reunion could be on the cards, Charlotte Bellamy, who plays Laurel, has previously suggested that there’s no way back for the couple following Jai’s betrayal.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media, she said: “I don’t really see how they can come back from this.

“I think when the trust is broken she starts looking back at what she had before.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

