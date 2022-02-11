Who is Emmerdale star Charlotte Bellamy married to? When was she in EastEnders?

Emmerdale star Charlotte Bellamy has been through the ringer as Laurel Thomas and her latest storyline is no exception.

As Laurel struggles to deal with Jai’s betrayal, thankfully things are far calmer off-screen for actress Charlotte.

In real life, she’s happily married with three children.

So who is Charlotte Bellamy? Here’s everything we know about her.

Charlotte has played Laurel for almost 20 years (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who is leaving Emmerdale this year? Find out here!

Who does Charlotte Bellamy play in Emmerdale?

Charlotte plays Laurel Thomas.

She buzzed into Marlon and Tricia’s engagement party dressed as a bumblebee back in 2002.

Since then, she’s been at the heart of many of the show’s most dramatic stories.

She’s been married three times – twice to the same man – suffered the death of a child, and a heartbreaking termination, lost beloved husband Ashley to dementia, and fought alcoholism.

Now she’s in a relationship with Jai Sharma, but things are going badly wrong, fast, after she discovered he’d taken out a massive loan in her name.

As she struggles to find it in her to forgive him, Laurel tells him he needs to sort his life out.

But are they over for good? Or can they find a way back from this?

Charlotte is much more glamorous than Laurel too (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Charlotte Bellamy married to?

Thankfully, Charlotte’s real-life husband is much more trustworthy!

Charlotte is married to Mungo Denison, who is the co-founder and director of SKYMAGIC Drone Shows.

A little bit proud of the hubby last night and their incredible team ⁦@Skymagicdrones⁩ for the drone show that saw in 2021. You ALL smashed it👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/D7nlrPreZq — Charlotte Bellamy (@MissCBellamy) January 1, 2021

They have three children – Sunnie was born in 2004, Herbie followed in 2007 and daughter Teddie Boo Florence arrived in 2009.

Speaking to Inside Soap shortly after the birth of her third child, Charlotte revealed how they picked the unusual names.

“We pick them from random places, such as fields or somewhere we’ve heard other people mentioning,” she said.

“For example, I heard someone call her child Herbie about 10 years ago, and loved it.”

The couple had been together for 18 years before they got married in 2012.

Speaking on Loose Women in 2015 about why they decided to finally wed, Charlotte said: “[It was] the kids really. We’ve got three kids and we thought it was probably about time.”

She revealed it wasn’t a huge event and “nobody was invited” and her dress was from the market!

“It was a great day, I had no stress, nobody knew.”

They only told their kids they were getting married over breakfast on the morning of the wedding!

How old is Emmerdale star Charlotte Bellamy?

Charlotte was born on March 19, 1973.

She is currently 48 years old and will turn 49 next month.

Charlotte was in EastEnders before settling in the Dales (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Was Charlotte Bellamy in EastEnders?

Before her Emmerdale days, Charlotte had a small role in EastEnders.

She played Sue Taylor, the girlfriend of religious fanatic Alistair Matthews.

Alistair was a store manager who had caught Sarah Hills shoplifting, but promised not to call the police if she came to his Christian fellowship.

Sarah was captivated by him and joined the cult, but during a crisis of faith she had sex with Robbie Jackson.

Alistair condemned her, but she was furious to discover he was actually having pre-marital sex with Sue.

After Sarah publicly denounced him and Sue in front of the congregation they weren’t seen in Walford again.

Is it really all over the Laurel and Jai? (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Laurel?

Laurel has ended her relationship with Jai, but it’s clear there’s a lot of love still there.

The couple have been through so much already, can they find a way back to each other after this?

As she struggles to pick up the pieces and faces leaving the home she has so many memories in, will Laurel turn back to the booze?

Speaking recently to ED! and other press, Charlotte admitted: “Once you’re an addict you’re always an addict.

“Anything like this can rock them, but we’ll have to see how each of them manages. That’s always the devil on their shoulder, isn’t it?”

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!