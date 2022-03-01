Emmerdale spoilers for next week show what the Woolpack pub looks like after its makeover.

The Woolpack exploded last year and Chas and Marlon were forced to put the pub up for auction.

It was bought by their cousin, Charity and her son Ryan and it looks like big changes are coming!

In new pictures Bob can be seen back behind the bar with Charity looking at him.

The Woolpack is covered in green, white and gold balloons to celebrate the grand reopening.

The bar is still in the same place but it’s clear that a few changes to the décor have been made.

The Woolpack will be reopening soon (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale in 2022 – who’s leaving and who’s arriving in the village this year?

The pub appears to have maintained the country pub look, but looks to be using brighter colours.

What changes have been made to the Woolpack?

Recently James Moore, who plays Ryan Stocks and Emma Atkins, who plays Charity Dingle, teased some of the changes to come to the Woolie.

When asked if Ryan and Charity will want to make any radical changes, James said: “I think Ryan may want to modernise the Woolpack and create a more youthful vibe to the pub.

The Woolpack looks incredible with its new makeover (Credit: ITV)

“As we know he is a computer wiz and I expect he will have good ideas for promoting the club on social media et cetera.

“The pub is undergoing a large refurbishment at the moment and I can’t wait to see the changes they make.”

‘The refurb is brilliant and well thought out’

Meanwhile Emma also described some of the changes being made to the pub.

Charity and Ryan designed the new Woolpack. But what will everyone think? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Meena frames Manpreet for Andrea’s murder

She said: “The refurb is brilliant and well thought out. They manage to maintain that country pub style, with a modern twist, using a really vibrant velvet upholstery in wonderful autumnal colours.

“The new snug area is my favourite.”

During the design process, Ryan rightly points out the pub is also in need of wheelchair access.

Emma added: “During the design process, Ryan rightly points out the pub is also in need of wheelchair access and suggests one section of the bar be lowered in order to cater for everyone.”

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

From March 7, Emmerdale will air weeknights at 7.30pm.

Are you looking forward to seeing the new Woolpack? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!