Emmerdale spoilers reveal what happens next week after it’s confirmed that Andrea Tate has died.

In this week’s scenes, Meena attempted to drown Victoria Sugden, who was unconscious, face down in the water after falling down the waterfall.

However her attack on Vic was witnessed by Andrea. Meena saw that Andrea had been watching and chased her into the maze.

In the centre of the maze, Meena attacked Andrea and ended up setting off a flare gun into the crops, starting a fire.

Meena went after Andrea (Credit: ITV)

Meena bashed Andrea’s head against the wooden steps before taking her bracelet and attempting to leave the maze.

Meanwhile Priya entered the maze to put the prize champagne in the centre and got lost in the smoke.

Billy, Ben and Ellis soon realised there was a fire and went to try and help. Ellis managed to save Priya, however she ended up getting badly burnt.

Meanwhile Mack got Meena out of the maze, but everyone, except Meena, had no idea Andrea was trapped.

Ellis got Priya out of the maze (Credit: ITV)

Andrea tried to call for help on the walkie talkie and no one could hear her. The last viewers saw of her, she was unconscious in the maze as the smoke gathered around her.

In tonight’s scenes (Friday, October 22) Kim was asked to identify a body who they believed to be Andrea.

It was soon confirmed that Andrea had died and news started to spread about her death. But what’s happening next week?

Emmerdale spoilers: What’s happening next week?

Andrea has died (Credit: ITV)

In next week’s scenes questions are being asked by DS Rogers who is investigating what happened.

Soon a finger is pointed and an arrest is made. Who is arrested?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

