In Emmerdale, Vinny Dingle will discover his dad Paul Ashdale’s terrifying plan for Liv Flaherty next week.

Fans of the ITV soap know Paul has long been hiding his resurgent gambling addiction and spiralling debts to loan shark Connor.

Vinny knows what Paul did – and what he wants (Credit: ITV)

He even went as far as to set up his own fake kidnapping in order to swindle Vinny’s girlfriend Liv out of her inheritance.

And while that has remained a secret in the village, that’s all set to change.

Next week, Paul will make a mistake with his lies about the kidnapping.

The next day, Vinny tells Liv about the inconsistencies in his dad’s kidnapping story. Soon, it’s clear Vinny is starting to suspect that he lied.

Meanwhile, Mandy’s hen do is getting underway.

At the stag, Vinny seizes on a moment and tells Paul he’s seen the van he was kidnapped in around the scrapyard.

Paul panics and makes a call to Connor.

But Vinny overhears the call and realises that Paul wasn’t kidnapped.

He realises Paul arranged the kidnapping in order to con Liv out of her inheritance.

Will Paul kill his son Vinny Dingle? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will Paul kill son Vinny Dingle?

When Vinny declares he’s going to tell Mandy the truth, Paul’s demeanour hardens.

A terrified Vinny backtracks as an unhinged Paul walks towards him.

Soon, Paul is pummelling his son to the ground where he viciously beats him.

Is Vinny dead? (Credit: ITV)

Vinny lies unconscious on the floor with blood trickling from his mouth.

Paul stares at an unconscious Vinny and is convinced he’s killed him.

Will Vinny be okay, or has Paul killed him?

Emmerdale bosses have already confirmed that the storyline will culminate in a tragedy for one character.

Producer Laura Shaw teased: “I can’t say much more about that, but what I can tell you is that ultimately this story will end in tragedy for at least one of our characters – but the question is who?”

