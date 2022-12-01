Emmerdale's Vinny is looking sad, and in a bubble, Paul is looking sinister
Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers: Vinny in addiction horror as he struggles to cope with Liv’s death?

Vinny turns to poker

By Tamzin Meyer

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Vinny turns to poker to distract himself from Liv’s death, making Mandy accuse him of turning into Paul.

As Vinny heads off to have some fun with Jimmy and Mack, Mandy becomes concerned.

Is Vinny turning into his dad in Emmerdale spoilers?

Vinny has some fun (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Vinny finds his crowd

Next week, Vinny experiences a glimpse of happiness after Liv’s death.

Vinny is struggling with grief, with Jimmy offering to talk to him.

Jimmy plays a game of snap as Vinny confides in him.

Becoming the friend that Vinny needs, Jimmy soon moves on to playing poker.

Will sees the pair in action and asks them to join him in a game.

In the pub, the poker game soon encourages more players to join.

Ryan, Mack and David join the others.

Soon enough, Vinny starts getting together with his new friends for secret meet ups, to play poker.

However, they quickly hide the game when Charles approaches them.

Vinny’s delighted to have finally found something to distract himself with.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best Soap Villain now!

Mandy thinks that Vinny is turning into an addict (Credit: ITV)

Mandy worries that Vinny is turning into Paul

After their secret games, Jimmy speaks to Mandy about how Vinny is getting on.

He tells her about their poker games.

Mandy is furious and starts accusing Vinny of turning into an addict like his dad, Paul.

Viewers will know that Paul was a gambling addict who caused a lot of pain for his family due to his addiction.

Paul started to abuse Vinny and was unable to control his temper as his gambling debts increased.

Seeing Mandy’s upset, Jimmy starts to feel guilty that he’s let Vinny get too attached to poker, considering his state of grief.

Will Vinny have to stop playing poker?

Is he turning to addiction to cope with Liv’s death?

Will Vinny turn into his dad?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale - Vinny Spreads Liv's Ashes

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Emmerdale Emmerdale Spoilers Liv Flaherty Paul Ashdale TV Spoilers Vinny Dingle

Trending Articles

Jessica Brown Findlay on Downton Abbey
Jessica Brown Findlay welcomes twins as Downton Abbey star shares beautiful first picture
Kelsey Parker on Lorraine
Life After Tom: Kelsey Parker admits her ‘guilt’ as she talks ‘moving on with life’
Adam White looks concerned during 24 Hours In Police Custody
24 Hours In Police Custody: Man jailed following attempted break in at his home ‘heartbroken’ by viewer response
Best TV Finale in the Entertainment Daily Awards 2022
Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best TV Finale now!
Katherine Kelly is reportedly in a relationship with Tony Pitts
Katherine Kelly ‘incredibly happy’ as secret romance with Line of Duty star ‘revealed’
Matt Hancock smiling, Mike Tindall smiling on I'm A Celeb 2022
I’m A Celeb 2022: Mike Tindall makes shock Matt Hancock admission