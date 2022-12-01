Emmerdale spoilers: Vinny in addiction horror as he struggles to cope with Liv’s death?

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Vinny turns to poker to distract himself from Liv’s death, making Mandy accuse him of turning into Paul.

As Vinny heads off to have some fun with Jimmy and Mack, Mandy becomes concerned.

Is Vinny turning into his dad in Emmerdale spoilers?

Vinny has some fun (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Vinny finds his crowd

Next week, Vinny experiences a glimpse of happiness after Liv’s death.

Vinny is struggling with grief, with Jimmy offering to talk to him.

Jimmy plays a game of snap as Vinny confides in him.

Becoming the friend that Vinny needs, Jimmy soon moves on to playing poker.

Will sees the pair in action and asks them to join him in a game.

In the pub, the poker game soon encourages more players to join.

Ryan, Mack and David join the others.

Soon enough, Vinny starts getting together with his new friends for secret meet ups, to play poker.

However, they quickly hide the game when Charles approaches them.

Vinny’s delighted to have finally found something to distract himself with.

Mandy thinks that Vinny is turning into an addict (Credit: ITV)

Mandy worries that Vinny is turning into Paul

After their secret games, Jimmy speaks to Mandy about how Vinny is getting on.

He tells her about their poker games.

Mandy is furious and starts accusing Vinny of turning into an addict like his dad, Paul.

Viewers will know that Paul was a gambling addict who caused a lot of pain for his family due to his addiction.

Paul started to abuse Vinny and was unable to control his temper as his gambling debts increased.

Seeing Mandy’s upset, Jimmy starts to feel guilty that he’s let Vinny get too attached to poker, considering his state of grief.

Will Vinny have to stop playing poker?

Is he turning to addiction to cope with Liv’s death?

Will Vinny turn into his dad?

