Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Pollard is in hospital after collapsing.

Meanwhile Ethan tells Wendy what Luke has been up to and Jamie sends Noah to spy on Will.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Pollard makes his choice?

Faith goes to see Eric (Credit: ITV)

During Mack and Eric’s standoff in last night’s episode (Wednesday, June 2), Eric collapsed in pain.

Tonight we see Pollard in hospital. When Faith finds out where he is, she dashes to his hospital bedside.

But her visit doesn’t quite go how she hoped…

When Brenda arrives at the hospital, Faith meets her in the corridor and tells her that ‘Brenda’ was the first word Pollard spoke when he came around.

Has Pollard made his choice?

Ethan tells Wendy what Luke has been up to

Ethan talks to Wendy (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale star Danny Miller delights fans with baby scan

Last night Ethan was upset when the guy he had been speaking to on a dating app blocked him.

After Luke made a comment, Ethan came to the realisation he had been catfishing him.

Tonight, Ethan tells a worried Wendy what Luke has been up to.

Jamie has a new mission for Noah

Jamie sends Noah on another mission (Credit: ITV)

Al is determined to impress Kim.

Meanwhile Jamie is unnerved by Will and Kim’s closeness. He soon gives Noah another covert mission; to spy on Will.

Will Noah find anything out?

Carl returns to Jimmy and Nicola

Jimmy and Nicola are glad to have Carl back (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Six huge storylines coming this summer

After spending a few weeks living with his mum, Juliette, Carl returns to Jimmy and Nicola.

Jimmy and Nicola are excited that the little boy is coming back to them. But it will take a lot more to heal the rift between them.

Can they save their relationship?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale airs tonight (June 3) at 7pm on ITV.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.