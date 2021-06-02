Emmerdale star Danny Miller has melted fans’ hearts after sharing an ultrasound scan image of his baby in the womb.

The soap actor, 30, recently revealed to OK! Magazine that he and fiancée Steph Jones are expecting.

And now the Aaron Dingle star has admitted he is besotted after getting a peek at their forthcoming child.

What did Emmerdale star Danny Miller say about his baby?

Sharing the image late on Tuesday (June 1) evening, Danny wrote in the caption: “Went to check on Baby Miller today and fell in love all over again!”

He also added three heart-eyed emojis to his post.

Danny went on to direct followers to an Instagram account run by professional midwife Steph in which she explained would illustrate their journey as first-time parents.

She also explained baby’s heartbeat and growth is good as she joked the little one is “cheeky” because they faced away from the ‘camera’.

How fans reacted

Danny and Steph’s followers were also emotional, with dozens posting heart emojis to express their affection.

“Beautiful moments to cherish,” one fan advised.

Another wrote: “There’s actual real magic happening right there.”

And a third cooed: “Pregnancy is the most amazing journey! I used to love taking pictures of my growing bump! You and Danny enjoy the journey.”

Emmerdale star Danny feels ‘humbled’

The engaged couple admitted they felt privileged when they opened up about their family developments over the past few months.

That’s because Steph found out she was expecting just a month after they agreed to get hitched – and a month before they were due to start IVF.

Danny told OK!: “It was unbelievable because we’d been told it probably wasn’t going to happen for us naturally, so we just feel so incredibly lucky.

“We’re very humbled by it as we know not everyone is as lucky.”

Steph reflected on the “massive surprise”: “It was meant to be. We got engaged at the beginning of January and found out we were expecting in February.”

Danny Miller as Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV Hub)

How long have Danny and Steph been together?

The couple first met in primary school but have been seeing each other for two years.

He proposed during a trip to St Lucia to celebrate his 30th birthday.

Steph and Danny first met at school (Credit: Instagram @stephjones1710)

Danny said of getting down on one knee during a romantic dinner: “A moment I’ll never forget for so many reasons.

“Thank you Steph for making me the happiest man alive.”

