Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal PC Swirling is suspicious about the pub robbery.

Meanwhile Gabby comes up with a plan.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: PC Swirling’s suspicions grow

PC Swirling is suspicious (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode (Tuesday, September 21) the electric was cut at the Woolpack by an unseen person forcing Chas and Marlon to close the pub for a day.

A hooded figure soon broke into the Woolpack while everyone was out.

However when Charity walked by she saw the door had been broken, looking like someone forced their way in.

Charity called the police and went into the pub and saw someone taking the booze.

However the person knocked Charity down, leaving Charity unconscious on the floor.

Charity was rushed to hospital and Chas was told that she had a bleed on the brain and could die.

Later Aaron discovered the booze in Cain‘s garage and Cain explained Chas could claim on the insurance and he’d return the stolen stuff.

However he was shocked when Aaron told him Charity was fighting for her life after he knocked her down.

Tonight PC Swirling arrives to investigate the pub robbery, however it’s not long before he becomes suspicious.

Will he figure out that Cain was behind it?

Gabby has a plan

Gabby has a plan (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Gabby is back at Home Farm. Kim wasn’t happy when she returned a few weeks ago to see that Gabby asked Jamie to move back in.

However soon Gabby comes up with a plan.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

