Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Leyla is suspicious about Liam‘s relationship.

Meanwhile Paddy is blackmailed by Al and Chloe makes a discovery about Noah.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Next week

1. Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla suspects Liam is having an affair

Leyla can’t help noticing Liam has behaving oddly since he started at Hotten General.

She goes to the hospital but is confused to discover he doesn’t work there.

She confronts Liam but fears he’s hiding something.

After Mandy makes a flippant comment, she fears he may be having an affair with Bernice.

When Leyla sees Liam putting flowers in the back of his car, she convinces Priya they need to follow him.

The mystery deepens when Priya and Leyla follow him to a house with a ‘for sale’ sign outside.’

Later when Liam returns to Tenants, Leyla is thrown by his chipper mood and the fact he claims he was at work.

Liam’s inability to be honest is even more painful to Leyla now.

Leyla continues her investigation into how Liam’s been spending his days by looking at his sat nav history.

She soon comes to a decision.

Priya continues to disapprove of Leyla’s approach to Liam’s lies.

2. Paddy blackmailed

Paddy is feeling uneasy, fearing Kim will reveal the truth about the horse-doping.

Kim toys with him that she hasn’t decided whether she will continue to keep quiet about the horse-doping.

She says it depends on what the police find.

As the Woolpack’s financial struggles continue, Chas asks Paddy if he’s got more work lined up at the race course.

Paddy feels guilty and dashes off.

He feels trapped when Kim asks him to dope her horse again.

Al is suspicious to catch the two of them in the midst of such a hushed conversation.

He later blackmails Paddy.

3. Chloe makes a discovery about Noah

Chloe is lonely and evasive as she tells Noah and Sarah about her family life.

As she breaks down in tears, Sarah and Noah are at a loss at how to comfort her.

However Noah eventually manages to find the right words.

Later Sarah is horrified to realise Noah secretly fancies Chloe.

Noah promises to keep her identity a secret as long as Sarah continues to let him come along to her and Chloe’s secret meet ups.

However Noah is soon left red-faced when Chloe hears he’s been calling her his girlfriend.

Sarah and Noah are forced to say their goodbyes to Chloe.

Chloe gifts Sarah with a diamond necklace.

4. Rhona to go to prison?

April’s struggles continue to weigh heavy on Marlon.

Marlon’s unforgiving when Bob later confronts him and begs him for some news on April.

Marlon is gutted to hear that Rhona’s assault charge is progressing to a court date.

5. Emmerdale spoilers: Harriet makes a decision about her future

PC Swirling tells her that the police are recruiting.

He tells her she should consider re-joining the force and she’s left thoughtful.

Harriet opens up to Dawn and explains she’s been feeling a lack of purpose in the wake of Malone’s murder.

Will she re-join the police?

7. A heartbreaking day for Chas

Chas fights her overwhelming sadness as she reveals to Faith and Liv that tomorrow is the anniversary of Grace’s death.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

