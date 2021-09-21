Emmerdale SPOILERS: Rhona faces prison as she’s charged with assault?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week show Rhona in turmoil as she gets a date for her court hearing – will she go down for assault?

Following the shocking antics of last week, Rhona and Brenda remain at loggerheads, and now the police are involved.

The violent incident has torn their blended family apart, and Bob and Marlon don’t know if the rift can ever be healed.

But it looks like Rhona will have to answer for her actions as she will be charged.

Emmerdale spoilers: April’s still suffering

If Rhona’s jailed, Marlon will be a single dad (Credit: ITV)

The atmosphere at Marlon and Rhona’s house is incredibly tense, with April still in bits over what Cathy did.

She can’t believe that a member of her own family could be so cruel, and Marlon is worried about what this has done to his little girl.

Meanwhile, Bob feels terrible about Cathy’s behaviour and how poor his parenting has been over the past few years.

He feels responsible for her going off the rails and is worried that the Brenda/Rhona fallout could have irreparable consequences.

When he goes to Marlon to beg him for news about how April is coping, Bob’s met with a stony response from the bitter chef.

He’s left in no doubt that their family bond has been severed.

Facing the future

Can the worried couple find a way through this? (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Rhona knows she’s in deep trouble when news reaches her from the authorities.

She’s been given a court date, which means Brenda hasn’t dropped the assault charge against her.

While Rhona knows she was wrong in their fight, she believes Brenda should also carry some of the blame.

If Rhona is found guilty of assault, she could face a spell behind bars and away from her children Leo and April.

Is there any way to get Brenda to back down?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

