Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Meena is stunned when Billy ends things so he can be with Dawn.

Meanwhile Meena catches Liam in a trap and Kim starts to feel lonely without Jamie and Millie.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Meena drops a baby bombshell

Meena is gobsmacked when Billy dumps her (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this week, Dawn was shocked when her ex-boyfriend turned up in the village.

He introduced himself to Lucas as he did and Dawn agreed to let him see her.

However when Alex tried to run off with Lucas, Billy stopped him. Soon Dawn and Billy confessed their feelings for each other and Billy knew he needed to end things with Meena.

Tonight Meena is stunned that Billy would dump her for Dawn. Meena drops a bombshell that leaves him gobsmacked: she’s pregnant with his child.

Later Meena intercepts a very drunk Liam staggering home and brings him back to her bedroom.

Liam is out for the count and has been ensnared by Meena’s trap.

Kim’s feeling lonely

Kim is lonely (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this year, Jamie was thought to have died after his car crashed into a lake. His daughter Millie went to live with her grandmother Hazel just a few weeks later after her mother was murdered by Meena.

However what Kim doesn’t know is Jamie is still alive and was working with Hazel to get Millie away from Kim.

Tonight Kim feels a pang of loneliness when pictures of Millie and Jamie remind her of what she’s missing this Christmas.

Tracy and Kerry reunited

Tracy and Kerry have an awkward interaction (Credit: ITV)

Tracy and Kerry have their first awkward interaction since Kerry’s return to the village.

