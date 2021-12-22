Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pictures for January 3-7

Emmerdale spoilers for January 3-7 reveal Cain Dingle is thirsty for revenge after what happened to Kyle and Belle. But will an all-out war break out between the Dingles and the Chapmans?

Meanwhile, Vanessa thinks she knows what’s best for Tracy, but does she?

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for January 3-7.

1. Cain wants revenge

In hospital, Cain is worried about Kyle and is channeling his fears into a desire for revenge.

He demands Marlon evict Ellis from Tall Trees, starting a war between the two families.

Cain later goes in search of Ellis, and Moira and Nate are worried about what he will do to get revenge.

He takes Ellis to the Moors at night and leaves him in the middle of nowhere all alone with no way of getting home…

2. Ellis left to die

Terrified Ellis is freezing and disorientated.

Meanwhile, Al and Billy realise Ellis is missing and angrily accuse Cain of hurting him.

Out on the Moors, Ellis is curled up with bloodied and bare feet.

Will freezing Ellis survive Cain’s revenge plot – or is he going to die?

3. Al threatens Kyle

Cain is sickened when he enters Kyle’s hospital room and finds Al watching the lad sleep.

Al has a threat of his own for Cain…

Al makes it clear he will come for Kyle if Cain doesn’t stop playing games.

But will Cain listen or is his thirst for revenge too great?

4. Nate chucked out

Cain is fuming when Nate reveals Tracy kicked him out for cheating.

He refuses to let Nate stay with him.

Cain’s underlying rage is close to boiling over and distraught Nate realises he has really messed up.

5. Vanessa interferes

Nate returns to the cottage to collect his stuff and see his daughter.

But furious Vanessa is having none of it and turns him away without a second thought.

But Tracy soon becomes upset that Nate hasn’t tried to see Frankie.

Will guilty Vanessa reveal what she did?

6. Tracy finds out the truth

In the shop Vanessa tells Charity she stopped Nate from seeing Tracy and Frankie.

But horrified Tracy has heard everything and Vanessa has some explaining to do.

Will Tracy forgive her meddling?

7. Vanessa drops a bombshell on Charity

Vanessa tells Charity she’s intending to stay in the village for good, which throws her ex-girlfriend.

Charity requests to spend some time with Johnny and it sparks an argument with Vanessa who isn’t happy about the idea.

8. Dawn and Billy celebrate their news

Lucas accidentally finds out Billy and Dawn are engaged.

The couple finally decide to share their news with their families.

Everyone gathers at the Hide to toast the happy couple and celebrate.

However, it’s clear Will is uneasy.

Will is worried the engagement was too quick.

But Dawn assures him she loves Billy and he makes her feel safe.

9. Jai pressures Priya

Jai is left shocked when he learns he’s facing a massive fine.

Worried about finances, Jai suggests Priya asks Leyla if she can go back to work.

But Priya isn’t sure she can handle it.

Will Jai push her into something she’s not ready to do?

