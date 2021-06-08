Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Nicola gets glammed-up to meet Mack.

Meanwhile Jamie suggests to Kim they go away for a few days and Andrea and Charles take the next step in their relationship.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Nicola cheats on Jimmy?

Will Nicola cheat? (Credit: ITV)

Last night (Monday, June 7) Jimmy told Nicola he was due to go to court that day, however she was unable to attend.

When Mandy discovered his plans to plead guilty, she tried to persuade him not to.

Tonight Nicola confides in Bernice about her marital woes and Mack is happy to confirm to Nicola he’ll always be an option for her.

Soon Nicola gets all glammed up as she appears to make a move on Mack at the scrapyard.

Mack thinks his dreams are coming true. Will Nicola cheat on Jimmy with Mack?

Jimmy tells Mandy how he feels (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Jimmy returns home from court, it becomes clear that he and Nicola are further estranged than ever.

Jimmy can’t help but go back to the salon to see a supportive Mandy. He tells her that his feelings run deeper than friendship.

Mandy is gobsmacked and her reaction leaves Jimmy regretful.

Luke tells Vic the truth?

Will Luke be honest with Vic? (Credit: ITV)

Luke is determined to see things through with Victoria.

However Wendy tries to get him to see that he needs to be honest with his girlfriend about everything.

But will he?

Jamie and Kim leave the village?

Jamie suggests to Kim that hey go away (Credit: ITV)

After Kim confided in Jamie that someone had been poisoning her, her son tries to convince Kim that they should leaves Home Farm for a little while.

But will she agree to go?

Andrea and Charles take the next step in their relationship

Andrea invites Charles away (Credit: ITV)

Andrea invites Charles away on a camping trip with her and Millie.

Emmerdale continues tonight (June 8) at 7pm on ITV.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

