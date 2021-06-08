Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that Aaron and Ben go to find Liv.

Meanwhile Luke struggles to reveal the whole truth about his fight with Lee to Victoria, and Leyla gets a wedding day shock.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Next week revealed in pictures

1. Aaron and Ben go to rescue Liv

Chas is grateful when Ben offers to accompany Aaron on his mission to rescue Liv.

Back at the caravan it’s clear something untoward happened to Liv and she’s drinking to forget it.

Meanwhile Aaron and Ben struggle to find the campsite.

After Aaron has a wobble, Ben convinces him not to give up hope and Aaron is grateful.

Eventually Ben and Aaron arrive at Sandra’s and find Liv having a seizure.

However they’re shocked to learn this is her second seizure in two days.

Sandra is disturbed as she realises just how self-destructive Liv’s recent behaviour has been.

Liv is left with a decision to make over who she wants to live with.

However Liv is left stunned when Sandra makes her feelings clear.

What will she say?

2. Luke struggles to tell Victoria the whole truth

Luke wakes up hungover on Wendy’s sofa after trying to blot out his confession to Vic.

He despairs as it all comes flooding back.

Soon Wendy persuades him to tell Victoria the full story about his fight with Lee.

As they talk, Victoria is confused about Luke’s behaviour.

Victoria tells him she needs to know everything he’s been hiding from her if they’re going to stand a chance.

However Luke can’t bring himself to be fully honest with Vic.

Wendy reluctantly reveals the rest of the story to Victoria. She’s left utterly stricken as she puts the pieces together.

3. Luke and Victoria to split?

The repercussions of Wendy’s honesty leave Vic, Luke and herself devastated.

Will they be able to recover from this?

4. Bernice to ruin Liam and Leyla’s wedding?

Leyla is desperate to marry Liam. However Bernice is determined to stop the wedding from happening.

Leyla worries that her day is jinxed.

Leyla’s wedding day arrives. However when she finds Bernice wearing a wedding dress, she’s horrified.

Soon Bernice makes a last-ditch plea to Liam…

5. Meena covers her tracks

Meena covers her tracks with David.

But what is she up to now?

6. Billy rejects Leanna?

Leanna ends up getting tipsy.

However she embarrasses herself when she tries to make a move on Billy.

