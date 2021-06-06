Emmerdale star Claire King appears to have hit out at her COVID-sceptic co-stars after doctors warned her she would die if she catches the virus.

The Kim Tate actress was recently forced to take six months off from the soap to self-isolate.

She suffers from rheumatoid arthritis and as a result has a weakened immune system.

So she has no time for those who spread baseless conspiracy theories about the virus – or who refuse to take the vaccine.

Emmerdare actress Claire King has hit out at COVID sceptics (Credit: Splash News)

What have the cast of Emmerdale said about COVID?

A number of Emmerdale stars have been criticised in recent months over their public comments about COVID and the vaccines.

Sam Dingle actor James Hooton has questioned the use of masks – and questioned the vaccine itself.

And Nate Robinson star Jurell Carter posted links to bizarre conspiracy theories about the virus.

However, Claire insists it’s just about respect.

Emmerdale star Claire King blasts COVID sceptics

She told The Sun: “I still shout at people for not wearing masks. It’s just respect for other people, isn’t it?

“I don’t understand why some people don’t want the vaccine, either. I have had both my jabs and if I get side effects I’ll deal with them then.

Claire added: “I was told there was a high chance if I got COVID-19 I wouldn’t survive it, so it was always the better option. I have no issues with it. But if you’re not going to get the vaccine, have a bit of respect for other people and wear a mask.”

Claire plays Kim Tate in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Star details sleazy experience with casting director

Claire also told how sleazy casting directors have lured her to hotel rooms to try to get sex for roles.

However, Claire has cut them off before they get a chance to even proposition her.

And thanks to her long-running roles on Emmerdale and Bad Girls, she has been able to walk away from dodgy auditions.

The star also admitted that she returned to the soap as a “nice little retirement job”.

However, she’s been working so much that her retirement will have to wait.

