Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Millie makes the decision to live with her granny Hazel, leaving Kim heartbroken.

Meanwhile the kids of Emmerdale come together to help Liam with his allotment.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Millie makes a decision

Millie decides to live with granny Hazel (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, November 3) Kim was hoping her son Jamie, who is missing presumed dead, would turn up to the memorial for his ex-wife Andrea, who died recently.

However she was shocked when Andrea’s mother Hazel turned up.

Hazel told Kim that before Andrea died, she named Hazel as Millie’s legal guardian.

Hazel is stunned by Kim’s claims that Jamie isn’t dead.

When Millie emerges from the church, Kim is heart broken when Millie makes the decision to go and live with her granny Hazel instead of Kim.

As Kim packs up the last of Millie’s belongings, she finally starts to accept Jamie must really be gone and is devastated to have lost Millie too.

Liam gets some help for his allotment

Amelia brings some other kids who live in the village to help out Liam (Credit: ITV)

A journalist is coming to see Liam’s allotment and he worries the allotment won’t be ready in time.

Amelia leads a battalion of the village kids over the hill to help Liam construct his greenhouse out of recycled bottles.

Liam is soon able to declare the ‘Leanna Cavanagh Good Mood Foot Allotment’ open.

Will Rhona and Marlon get engaged?

Will Marlon and Rhona ever get married? (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode, Marlon made a proposal to Rhona, however she wasn’t impressed with it.

Will Marlon change her mind?

