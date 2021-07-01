Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Faith begs Eric not to tell her family about her health worries.

Meanwhile Leanna is upset when Liam won’t support her dreams and Ben gets a strange phone call.

All this and more in tonight’s double bill of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Faith begs Eric to keep quiet

Pollard goes with Faith to the hospital (Credit: ITV)

Pollard continues to look out for Faith. Meanwhile Brenda has no idea what’s going on and confides in David and Meena that she’s feeling neglected by Pollard.

She soon prepares a romantic surprise for him.

At the hospital Faith sends Pollard away and he reluctantly leaves Faith alone to face her fate.

The next day, Pollard catches up with Faith and invites her to spend another night in the barn.

Brenda is appalled to find Faith in the house wearing Pollard’s bathrobe. Furious, she doesn’t want her explanation.

When Chas happens upon the scene, she has a go at her mum and leaves before Faith can tell her the truth.

Later Faith begs Pollard to keep her secret from her family until she knows for sure what she’s facing.

Leanna left upset

Liam won’t support Leanna’s dreams (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Leanna is upset when Liam won’t support her dreams of going travelling.

Manpreet walks in on Andrea and Charles

Manpreet walks in on Charles and Andrea (Credit: ITV)

In the salon, Andrea and Charles can’t resist each other. Poor unsuspecting Manpreet walks in.

How will she react?

David and Vic grow closer

Victoria and David spend time together (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile David and Victoria get together with Harry and Theo. They begin to bond over their babies.

How will Meena feel about them spending time together?

Is Ben hiding something?

Who could be calling Ben? (Credit: ITV)

Things start to get flirty between Ben and Aaron. However they’re stopped in their tracks when Ben receives a mysterious and unwelcome phone call.

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7pm and 8pm. This week’s episodes are now available on ITV Hub.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

